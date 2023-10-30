We review everything we know about Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 such as when it will start, what we expect and all the details you need to know to arrive with your homework done.

Fortnite is about to embark on a new journey in its already long history. Epic Games prepares the players of its battle royale for the Chapter 4 season 5. What can we expect from this new season? Here we answer everything.

After Fortnitemares en Halloween Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 will arrive. This will bring us an addition that many did not expect and that will surely attract the attention of the most veteran fans of the game: the original map with which the battle royale debuted. But let’s go in parts…

When does Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 start?

Well, it has already been confirmed that Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 will start this Friday, November 3, 2023. The date has already been made official and also coincides with the end of this battle pass.

Yes ok no live event has been announced As we move into the new season, it is expected that it will be available in the early hours of the morning (Spanish peninsular time). The usual hours of inactivity could also occur.

All about Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5

The great attraction of this season is that we will return to Chapter 1 with the original Fortnite map, the one that left us with so many games while we began with a “Where do we fall?” Now, what details do we have about this.

Some of the most reliable leakers of the game, such as HYPEX and Shiina, have expanded details of what the season will be like. Apparently, It will be an “incredibly fast” seasonwith constant changes to the map until the end of November.

This means that every week we will see changes on the map that will correspond to the evolution that the game had during the first years. Everything will be accelerated, but we will start on the original map from 2017which will evolve at a great pace.

Therefore, many of those who have been playing for years can now prepare to see some of the great locations that gave their name to Fortnite. Balsa Botín, Pisos Picados, Ciudad Comercio… we don’t forget them.

Until the new season arrives we are well served with Fortnitemares 2023 and many more modes that are still present in the game. Remember that we have already given you the solution to the Fortnite Blood Moon missions: Nightmares.

Regarding other news, it has been learned that the LEGO X Fortnite collaboration will not arrive until 2024, and will also have physical products, such as a kit based on the iconic llama. What do you expect from the new season?