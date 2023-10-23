Suara.com – Health education provided by doctors and health workers aims to increase public awareness about various health issues, such as disease prevention, healthy eating patterns, exercise and risk behavior. This awareness can help individuals make better decisions regarding their health.

Health education also encourages people to adopt healthier lifestyles, such as quitting smoking, reducing alcohol consumption, and increasing physical activity. This can reduce the risk of various chronic diseases.

Health education can help reduce the financial burden associated with medical care. By preventing disease and promoting better health, health care costs can be reduced significantly.

This is the reason why the Gebyar Dunia Satu Foundation, which was formed by ILUNI FK in 1997, provides social services in the form of counseling in Banten Province, one of which is for students at the Darul Afkar Islamic boarding school. What was discussed?

Dr. Susie Susilawati, Sp.OG, chairman of the Integrated Social Service Committee in Banten 2023, explained that the health education was aimed at students at the Darul Afkar Islamic boarding school which was attended by around 150 students. The material provided includes, among other things, reproductive health and healthy living behavior in Islamic boarding schools.

The topic of reproductive health was chosen because it is very important knowledge that teenagers must know. Cases that often occur as a result of ignoring this problem are unwanted pregnancies, abortions, early marriages and sexually transmitted diseases. Meanwhile, the topic of healthy living behavior in Islamic boarding schools should be known and used as a reference for healthy living in Islamic boarding schools, so that students can live healthy and clean, avoid various kinds of skin diseases and infectious diseases so they can study well.

Not only providing counseling to Islamic boarding schools, the doctors also talked about mass circumcision activities in Deringo Village, Citangkil District, Cilegon City. This activity was attended by 51 underprivileged children around Cilegon. Apart from that, there was also mass treatment for around 160 residents of Sumur District.

Mass Circumcision is part of ILUNI FK 97’s social service. (Special doc.)

Mass circumcision was chosen because apart from being required by Islamic law, circumcision (circumcision/surkumsisi) also has many benefits. Circumcision can reduce the risk of transmitting sexually transmitted diseases to partners (such as human papilloma virus infection and HIV), reducing the risk of urinary tract infections and the risk of penile cancer. Apart from that, circumcision also prevents inflammation so that the health of the tip of the male genital organ is better maintained. It is not surprising that WHO also recommends male circumcision.

“Thank God, this social service activity was able to be held well even though we held it in two places. It turned out that the community was very enthusiastic about this mass circumcision activity. It is evident from registration which has only been open for a few days, the participant target has been met. I hope that in the future we can carry out social service activities in the form of mass circumcisions with more participants, so that more underprivileged people can be helped. “Hopefully our social service activities can provide many benefits to the community, especially the people of Banten and become a field of reward and charity for us, the committee,” said Dr Susie in a statement received by Suara.com.