The Amazing Digital Circus is a series of most bizarre and extravagant animation, which you probably haven’t heard of. Or maybe yes, in both cases you will like to know what we know about this production, along with the release of the next chapter.

The production is carried out by Gooseworx, a digital content creator dedicated to the digital music production and is also an artist and entertainer. Her real name is Cooper Smith Goodwin and she has contributed to other projects as composer of the music for Hazbin Hotel.

The Amazing Digital Circus is a new animation project that has broken barriers and that It is characterized by having a most interesting cast, with humorous touches, very fluid animation and characters that will captivate you from the first moment. A psychological horror comedy about cute animated characters who hate their lives. In fact, this project has reached more than 4 million views in such a short time on the Gooseworx channel.

The first episode of The Amazing Digital Circus took place on the day October 13 on the Glitch channel. Below we officially leave you what was the first pilot episode of this curious project that has managed to intoxicate more than 42 million users in just 2 weeks.

At the moment there is no clear date for when the second episode of The Amazing Digital Circus will be released, but the founders of the project They have plans to make an entire season of it, and they need the support of the community through their official website.

