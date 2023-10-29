Suara.com – Jessica Iskandar alias Jedar recently bought a plot of land. In fact, as is known, the film star Dealova was the victim of a Rp. 9.8 billion fraud that left her bankrupt.

According to Jedar, the land purchased was not intended to be built as a residence, but as a business premises.

“It’s called investment, right,” said Jessica Iskandar when met in the Kebayoran Baru area, South Jakarta on Saturday (28/10/2023).

When asked about how he was now on his feet after his downturn, as a result of a money embezzlement case, Jedar just smiled.

Jedar, who was interviewed in the car, asked permission to leave quickly. “Sorry, I’m in a hurry,” said the mother of two children.

The news that Jessica Iskandar bought a plot of land came from a post on Instagram, October 18 2023. Vincent Verhaag’s wife said that this was her first step in fighting for her family.

“Hopefully this new land will be a good result for our children, and a beautiful gift for my parents,” said Jessica Iskandar.

Jessica Iskandar also mentioned her enemy who was a fugitive. He hopes that this problem can be resolved.

“We will continue to monitor the performance of the Indonesian police in order to uphold justice for all of us,” said Jedar.