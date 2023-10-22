Suara.com – The Advanced Indonesia Coalition (KIM) political party officially declared President Joko Widodo or Jokowi’s eldest son and PDI Perjuangan (PDIP) politician Gibran Rakabuming Raka as vice presidential candidate (cawapres) accompanying presidential candidate (capres) Prabowo Subianto.

The Daily Chair of the Gerindra Party DPP, Sufmi Dasco Ahmad, was reluctant to answer while looking away, aka looking away, when asked whether or not he had asked permission from PDIP General Chair Megawati Soekarnoputri regarding the decision to nominate Gibran as vice presidential candidate.

“Any question?” said Dasco at Kertanegara IV, Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta, Sunday (22/10/2023).

Prabowo read Gibran’s declaration as vice presidential candidate directly at Kertanegara IV after holding a meeting with the general chairman of the KIM political party. Also present were the General Chair of the Golkar Party Airlangga Hartarto, the General Chair of the Democratic Party Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono alias AHY, the General Chair of the National Mandate Party (PAN) Zulkifli Hasan or Zulhas, the General Chair of the Crescent Star Party (PBB) Yusril Ihza Mahendra, and the General Chair of the Party The surge of Anis Matta.

Prospective presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto announced Gibran Rakabuming Raka as his cawapres for the 2024 presidential election at a press conference on Jalan Kertanegara, South Jakarta, Sunday (22/10/2023) evening. (Suara.com/Yasir)

Prabowo revealed that the decision was taken based on the results of a meeting with the general chairman of the KIM political party. However, based on observations Suara.com The meeting only lasted about 10 minutes.

“I think there are no more questions, this is a unanimous acclamation and consensus decision. We are ready to move forward for a developed Indonesia,” said Prabowo.

Prabowo-Gibran have planned to register as presidential and vice presidential candidates with the General Election Commission of the Republic of Indonesia (KPU RI) on Wednesday (25/10/2023) next week. The two of them will depart together from Kertanegara IV.

“On the 25th, Wednesday, register with the KPU. Leave from here,” he concluded.