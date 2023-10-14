EA Sports FC 24 allows you to claim preseason rewards… When are they available? What has happened to them? We tell you all the information we have about it.

If you’ve been playing EA Sports FC 24 since the beginning, know that preseason rewards are waiting for you, when they become available. It’s time to get some extra booster packs and bonuses.

If you want to improve your squad in Ultimate Team EA Sports FC 24these rewards cannot be missed.

When are preseason rewards delivered in EA Sports FC 24: delivery date and time

Well the truth is that Preseason reward content in EA Sports FC 24 should have been distributed to players already. October 12 was the day set to award these awards, but a bug has delayed its launch.

EA Sports has confirmed that Preseason rewards have been temporarily disabled due to an issue registered with those of “Join Club III”. And these granted an envelope of five players +85 instead of +84.

Some players have received an incorrect pack so the company has decided to delay the delivery of rewards to the next few days.

The truth is that it shouldn’t take long to have them in our Ultimate Team accounts soon. These are the rewards that were delivered in FIFA 23 so that you have something to compare:

FIFA 23 Rewards List

Week 1 Join the Club (Goals)

Premier League Gold Unique 3 Player Pack Serie A Gold Unique 3 Player Pack Bundesliga Gold Unique 3 Player Pack Ligue 1 Gold Unique 3 Player Pack of the league

New Era (SBC)

2x Unique Gold Player Pack Base Hero Loan Pack for 5 matches 1000 Coins for 5 matches

Week 2 Join the Club (Goals)

10 Player 82+ Pack

New Era (SBC)

2x Unique Gold Player Pack Base Hero Loan Pack x 5 matches 1000 coins for 5 matches

Week 3 Join the Club (Goals)

83+ 5-Player Pack 84+ 3-Player Pack

We will be attentive to learn more news about these rewards. On the other hand, if you want to know more about the game, do not hesitate to consult our guides such as any of the following:

10 things you should avoid doing in EA Sports FC 24, the best custom tactics in the game, the best players for Evolutions in Rhythm Protection, Relentless Gangs and Golden Luster or the best cheap Ultimate Team teams to start spending only 10K, 20K and 50K coins.

You can also take a look at the 24 best LaLiga players according to their averages or ratings in EA Sports FC 24. Remember that the game is now available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC y Nintendo Switch.