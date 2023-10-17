If you are a follower of the adventures and misadventures of Las Encinas, we have good news, there is already a release date and trailer for the 7th season of ELITE

Netflix today unveiled the trailer for the seventh season of Elite, which will premiere worldwide on October 20. Las Encinas will open its doors again to turn the lives of its students upside down once again.

Official trailer

When and where to watch Elite season 7

The 7th season of Elite can be seen on Netflix starting October 20 at 9:00 AM AM CEST.

About season 7

In this new installment Omar leads a new life at the university and away from Las Encinas, but he cannot turn the page. The guilt that he feels for Samuel’s death and the suffering of that stage are still very present and have led him to undergo therapy. Thanks to some internship, he decides to return to the school where everything happened to face his ghosts face to face. Through the trip and through Omar’s eyes we will discover that the rest of the students are also silently battling with their own hells. Elite season 7 will address mental health and how most of us neglect it out of fear or ignorance.

This seventh season is created by Carlos Montero and Jaime Vaca with Omar Ayuso, André Lamoglia, Valentina Zenere, Ana Bokesa, Álvaro de Juana, Ander Puig, Nadia Al Saidi, Álex Pastrana, Carmen Arrufat, Raúl Merida, Mirela Balić, Maribel Verdú, Alejandro Albarracín, Olaya Cadera, Gleb Abrosimov, Leonardo Sbaraglia, Fernando Líndez and Anitta, among others as protagonists.

You can see our interview with Raúl Merida, Olaya Caldera, and Alejandro Albarracín about what we can expect from season 7: