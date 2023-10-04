loading…

RIYADH – Minister of Communications Israel Shlomo Karhi participates in the morning prayer service at a hotel in the capital Arab Saudi, Riyadh, on Tuesday (3/10/2023). The worship ritual is complete with the reading of the Torah scroll.

Karhi led an Israeli government delegation to visit Saudi Arabia. The delegation also attended the service.

According to a Times of Israel report, the delegation’s worship ritual was also dedicated to the ruler of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in a step towards normalizing relations between the two countries.

The ritual service, which includes a quorum or minyan of at least 10 people, took place at the hotel where Karhi was staying. It also includes three Jews who were in Riyadh but were not part of the Karhi-led delegation.

Photos released by Karhi’s office showed worship participants wearing traditional shawls and holding etrogs next to palm, myrtle and willow branches, as part of the special rituals of the Sukkot holiday.

“They also read from small Torah scrolls, which were provided by local Jews,” a Karhi spokesman said.

The scroll is wrapped in a cloth cover, embroidered in English, Hebrew and Arabic with the words “Jewish Community, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia”.

“It also includes a dedication in Hebrew to King Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman and all their ministers and advisors,” continued spokesman Karhi.

Karhi, an Orthodox Jew, landed in the Sunni Islamic kingdom on Monday evening, leading an Israeli government delegation attending the Universal Postal Union’s 2023 Extraordinary Congress.