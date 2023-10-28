It’s not all special effects and spaceships: Science fiction legend Isaac Asimov was also captivated by the Star Wars universe.

Now imagine this: you’re watching The Empire Strikes Back in a room full of fans. The lights come on at the end, and who is that figure jumping out of the seat excited about him like a kid? Nothing more and nothing less than Isaac Asimov, the science fiction guru. Yes, the same one that left us wonders like the Foundation saga. Who would have thought, huh?

Back in 1980, on the now canceled David Letterman Show, Asimov did not mince words. He made it clear to us that he loved George Lucas’s first two films. In his own voice, he said, “I enjoyed The Empire Strikes Back so much that when it ended, I jumped out of my seat and screamed for part three to start!” A feeling that, I imagine, many of us share.

A mutual influence: Asimov and Lucas

It is no secret that Asimov left an indelible mark on Lucas, especially in everything related to the robots. In a 2004 interview, Lucas stated that writers like Asimov had a “powerful effect” on those who thought about robots and included these characters in their works. You know, that human touch in a body of metal and circuitry.

The British Brian Aldiss, another science fiction monster, pointed out something that affects all of us who are fans of both Asimov and Star Wars. For Aldiss, Both creators established the foundations of what we know today as intergalactic science fiction.. That is, they have given us worlds where history, destiny and even psychohistory come to life. And that, my friends, is no small feat.

Foundation and Asimov’s unique vision of science fiction

If you are a science fiction fan, you surely know Foundation (or Fundación, for those of us who devour its pages in Spanish). This masterpiece by Isaac Asimov not only immerses us in a universe of infinite possibilities, but also makes us think about quite serious topics, such as the fate of humanity and psychohistory. Come on, it’s not just a space adventure with a bunch of charismatic characters.

Asimov had a unique way of approaching science fiction. It wasn’t just about spaceships, aliens and robots, although there are those too, of course. It was about ask ourselves what would happen if we could foresee the course of human historyand how that ability would affect our decisions and our lives.

That vision is also carried over to the adaptation of Foundation on Apple TV+. While there are changes and adjustments, as is normal with any adaptation, the spirit of Asimov is there. He feels that mix of emotion, suspense and deep reflection that only he knew how to add to his stories. Robyn Asimov, the author’s daughter, is on board as co-producer, ensuring that the essence of her father’s legacy is intact.

The bitter side of Star Wars success for Asimov

But of course, life is not a Disney movie. Asimov also had his problems with the success of the galactic saga. In a 1988 article, expressed concern about how special effects could displace good science fiction literature. “She has come to dominate herself. Otherwise, 400 million people would be reading my books,” she said, throwing a poisoned but true dart at the world of cinema.

Asimov’s daughter, Robyn, carries on her father’s legacy as a co-producer on Apple TV+ series Foundation. Apparently, the Asimov family has always known what we science fiction fans want. And Lucas saw the same thing, earning the favor of the legend that is Isaac Asimov.