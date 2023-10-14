It is often said that we all have something to hide, even when it comes to our daily conversations. At least, the Meta company seems to have it very clear. Those responsible for WhatsApp already have announced a new function focused on the possibility of setting a password to hide chats specifically.

In fact, WhatsApp does nothing more than offer new features (some of them will be available soon), and almost all of them are related to user privacy. All in all, here we are going to leave you some tips to “hide” our conversations from anyone’s eyes. Especially the ones most sensitive to being spied on.

A new WhatsApp password to hide chats

It is clear that WhatsApp can be used for many things, whether it is to work, talk to our close contracts or, why not say it, maintain romantic relationships. In many cases, discretion is absolutely necessary.

Aware of them, Meta has already confirmed a star measure that will soon be available: set a password to hide chats.

Thus, No one will be prevented from accessing your WhatsApp chats, even if they know the phone’s unlock PIN. Something especially useful now that many people also open their sessions through WhatsApp Web.

The process to set a password to hide your chats couldn’t be simpler: you just have to select a conversation and choose the option to block using a secret code in the form of PIN. It is expected to be available within weeks.

How to hide your WhatsApp chats

Even with this interesting novelty on the horizon, WhatsApp already has a similar function today when it comes to hiding conversations. It is not exactly as effective, but it is quite easy to do. Is about archive a conversation so that it does not appear in view. To do this you have to do the following:

Go into WhatsApp. Choose the conversation in question that you want to hide. Next, select the option file. It is the one right next to the three-dot menu, drawn by a folder with a downward arrow. When you press it you will see that the chosen chat will disappear.

In any case, there is something that should be taken into account. Although this trick is practical when it comes to allowing a conversation to “disappear”, the measure is not completely definitive for a very simple reason: The moment the other person writes to us, the conversation will return again. That is, it will be visible again.

If, on the other hand, what you want is to unarchive it yourself, you just have to go to the archived chats that appear at the top or bottom of the conversations and decide which one you want to appear again among the other chats.

An aspect to highlight about this measure is undoubtedly the one that has to do with group chats; that is, with WhatsApp groups. Many times one comes across many inactive chats that have stopped being used for whatever reason. If you want to get them out of the way without having to eliminate them or get out of them, it can be done through the same process.

Of course, in the end, caution is the most important thing. There are times that no matter how many tools WhatsApp puts at our disposal to hide conversations, someone can end up discovering them if they really insist on doing so and have access to our phone. It doesn’t hurt to forget it.