WhatsApp continues to include new features designed for our privacy, and to the already known chats blocked by code, a new feature is added that you will surely want to activate.

And WhatsApp is working on a new feature to hide the blocked chatsa good way to avoid prying eyes.

As you know, WhatsApp is working on a new secret code creation feature that allows users to lock their private chats using a custom password.

However, this does not prevent prying eyes from looking at our chat lists and knowing that we have a blocked conversation, so in the end they will end up asking us what we are hiding in it.

But with this new feature, we can directly hide blocked chats from our chat list, so even if they look at our conversation list, they won’t know if we have a blocked chat.

Once this new feature is activated, as Wabetainfo shows us, blocked chats will not appear in our conversations list.

Wabetainfo

To discover its presence, we will simply have to enter a secret code in the conversations search bar, and said blocked chat will appear. We will have previously chosen this secret code in the configuration, and it is unknown what would happen if we forget said secret code.

This adds a new layer of privacy, because not only can we have a password so that no one can access these blocked chats, but we can also clean any trace of them within the conversations list.