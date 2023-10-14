The new security feature that you will be able to activate very soon in the WhatsApp settings, and it will make all your calls safer than ever.

Although WhatsApp has incorporated different functionalities of security and privacy in recent years, the truth is that total security still does not exist and any new functionality that protects it is always welcomed.

They recently launched the function of silencing unknown people and are now implementing this new option to prevent third parties from interfering with our location during calls.

Thanks to this feature, a new additional layer of security will be added to calls, protecting our IP address and location from malicious actors, and some beta testers already have this function available within privacy.

Specifically, they have created a new section called “advanced” within the privacy settings screen, and it contains this new option to protect the IP address in the call, making it more complicated for a person to interfere with our location.

However, WhatsApp warns that this security feature may affect call quality due to connection encryption and routing processes through the company’s servers.

And at the moment, the feature is only available to a small set of beta testers, both for Android and iOS, so its arrival in the stable version could still take weeks or even months.

It is always beneficial that new security and privacy features are included, to make both our sent messages and calls more secure, and it is clear that this feature is one that all users who make this type of calls should activate, although apparently It would be disabled by default.