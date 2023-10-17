A year ago we started talking about passkeys, a promising alternative to traditional passwords. This technology, promoted by the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) and the FIDO Alliance, has already been adopted by giants such as Google, Microsoft or Apple, and now this support definitively reaches one of the most popular applications in the world: WhatsApp.

What are passkeys. “Access keys”—as Google calls them—replace traditional passwords with the well-known WebAuthn cryptographic key pair scheme (one public, one private). Private keys reside on the user’s mobile phone or PC and are generated and validated using biometric methods such as fingerprint or facial recognition.





WhatsApp signs up for passkeys. This messaging platform began working on passkey support at the beginning of August, and at the end of September it already launched a beta version of its mobile application with support for this feature. Now those responsible have announced in X that this support is definitive and stable, and is available to all users.

Goodbye to SMS. With this novelty, WhatsApp says goodbye to the security codes that previously arrived as SMS and that gave access to the account. To use these passkeys, the application allows you to use the methods that we used to unlock the phone: fingerprint, facial recognition, PIN or pattern. The cryptographic key is stored in the Google Password Manager, and the entire system allows us to not only reinforce security, but also help us configure WhatsApp more easily on a new mobile phone.

Exceptions. The adoption of passkeys, however, is not total in WhatsApp: there are certain internal utilities such as blocking chats that continue to be activated with biometric authentication. In addition, WhatsApp will continue to offer passwords for user authentication as an alternative for now, so that both methods will coexist to give users time to get used to this new technology.

First on Android. The option is already implemented in the new version of WhatsApp for Android, but its deployment will be gradual: it will reach users in the coming weeks and months. There is currently no data on its arrival in the version of WhatsApp for iPhones with iOS.

A great idea that is coming together. Passkeys are an excellent alternative to traditional passwords for several reasons. The most relevant for users is clear: they will not have to remember them because their device will generate, store and use them for them. We only need our fingerprint or face to manage a much more transparent and secure process. This technology is in fact resistant to phishing attacks, something that will prevent us from being affected by those worrying mass password thefts.

