Let’s explain to you what are passkeys of WhatsApp, which the application has already begun to implement in its Android version. Therefore, all users can now activate it as an alternative method to protect access to their accounts.

We are going to try to help you understand everything, telling you what they are and also what they are for. And then, we will finish by telling you how you can activate them in your WhatsApp account, although they are completely voluntary, if you are interested in activating them, and if you prefer the usual method, you leave it as is.

What are Passkeys

Currently, when you want to log in to WhatsApp on a new mobile phone, you will have to enter your number and a password will be sent to you by SMS that you must enter to confirm it. It is a relatively safe method, but not the most sophisticated, since if someone gets this password they will be able to enter your WhatsApp.

The alternative that WhatsApp has decided to implement is passkeys, just as Google Passkeys have also been implemented. Is about an alternative method to verify your identity when signing in in an account. In the case of Google, Passkeys replace passwords, and in the case of WhatsApp they will replace verification SMS.

Passkeys are a type of encrypted key, which is based on WebAuthn cryptographic keys, and uses a user device, such as your mobile phone, a PC or a security key. In short, what they do is create an access key to access your account.

This access key It will be saved to your Google account, specifically in its password manager, and that is why it is currently only available for Android. The idea is to be able to log in in a faster way, such as with the biometrics of your mobile phone, without needing to enter a second password.

What is the WhatsApp passkey for?

Google Passkeys allow you replace the confirmation codes that you receive by SMS to verify your identity and be able to access WhatsApp. Thus, instead of having codes that arrive to your mobile number, which can be seen by others, what you have is a key linked to your mobile password manager, and therefore to your account.

This way, you will no longer need a key to verify your identity. Keep in mind that if you buy a new Android phone, you will use the same Google account that you had on the previous one to have the same applications, keep your data, and everything else. Well, among the data that you will keep will be the verification of your identity to access WhatsApp.

This way, you can verify your identity with the mobile’s own systems, such as the fingerprint reader, facial recognition, or even the PIN or password of your mobile phone. Everything, with the objective of facilitate and secure this processespecially if you opt for biometric systems such as fingerprint and face.

So, what happens internally is that WhatsApp will ask you for your passkey to verify your identity, and when Google’s password manager detects it, it will ask you to verify yourself with one of the options it offers. So, when you do it, Google will send WhatsApp the encrypted access key that it has saved in the manager.

With all this, Your WhatsApp account will no longer depend only on your mobile number. Come on, if your mobile SIM is stolen or duplicated, even with your number in their possession, they will not be able to log in to your WhatsApp.

How to activate WhatsApp Passkey

To activate the WhatsApp Passkey, you have to enter the application settings. Once inside, click on the Account section, and here Click on the section Verification keys that appears inside you.

Once here, click on Create access key. When you do so, Android’s own options will open to save this password in your Google account and its password manager. The passkey will link your WhatsApp number to your Google account, and you can decide the method with which you will then want to unlock the passkey and use it to log in.

