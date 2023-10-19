Those responsible for WhatsApp have just announced a new option in their instant messaging application: the simultaneous support of multiple accounts to switch between them directly.

Until now it was possible to have several WhatsApp accounts that one could have associated with two different SIM cards on the same or different phones, but to access one you had to log out in the other and vice versa.

With this new feature, users with a phone that accepts multiple SIMs or eSIM will be able to have their WhatsApp accounts associated with those numbers open simultaneously.

As the official blog indicates, to do this simply open the WhatsApp settings, click on the arrow with your name and then click on “Add account” again. We can also control the privacy and notification settings of each account separately.

The option will be available “soon”as confirmed by Mark Zuckerberg himself in a post on his Facebook account.

More information | WhatsApp

