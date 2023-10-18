Who more and who less, most of us have shared a photo on WhatsApp on some occasion. In reality, nowadays it is really difficult to have control over our images, especially with the large number of social networks and ways to share multimedia files that exist.

So much so, that not being part of the digital universe is a practically impossible task. No matter how much one refused to share anything personal, one couldn’t always be sure that someone else had done it for them. Luckily, WhatsApp makes many tools that improve privacysuch as single display photos.

We must keep in mind that this option gives the opportunity for another person to see the image that we have shared with them, but only on one occasion, and without giving them the opportunity to keep it on their mobile phone to do whatever they want with it.

Does this mean that WhatsApp single view photos are foolproof? No, as we will see later. But it is true that In the vast majority of cases it greatly limits the chances of a certain catch ultimately falling into the wrong hands.or God knows where is used without our consent.

What are WhatsApp single view photos?

As we mentioned, single-view or single-use photos of WhatsApp don’t have much of a mystery, a priori.

Instead of sending the image to the contact with whom you want to share it and who already has power over it, It only gives you a chance to see yourself.. Of course, for as long as you want.

In this way, WhatsApp not only aims to improve the privacy of its users, but also surely avoid uncomfortable situations for them.

There are many cases that can come to mind and serve as examples: intimate relationships, funny moments that could be taken out of context, jokes that could offend othersetc.

How to send single view photos on WhatsApp

Everyone knows that one of the main advantages of WhatsApp, and also one of the reasons why it is such a success, is its simplicity.

Even Meta makes an effort to ensure that something doesn’t change with its constant updates: that anyone can use the application without getting too worked up. Well, the same thing happens when sending this type of images.

Basically, the process is identical to sending a normal photo, only Before sending, you must click on the circle-shaped icon with a 1 that appears next to add a comment.

The circle is colored blue or white (depending on whether we are on iOS or Android), and indicates that the photo can only be viewed once. Additionally, you receive a notification when the photo has been opened.

When a single display photo can fail

In the world of technology and the Internet, few things are completely foolproof. And the case of WhatsApp and its single-view photos are no exception, unfortunately.

Before, the “cheat” was as simple as taking a screenshot with your cell phone, so anyone could do it easily. Meta removed that option.

However, there is a way to achieve it, either using a third-party application, such as Xposed Frameworkwith which the blocking of taking screenshots can be violated or, being more rudimentary, taking a photo from another mobile phone the camera device.

For the first, you have to know a little about computing, and for the second, you have to have another device. So in many cases your photos will be safer using the single view option. But, as we have seen, it is not impossible either. It is always advisable to be cautious.