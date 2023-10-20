WhatsApp seems to be in a good mood today and for those who have several numbers on their devices – such as a personal one and a work one – this news will surely brighten their day. After much request, the most famous messaging application has decided to include the possibility of keeping two accounts active at the same time.

This greatly simplifies the management of work and personal issues without the need to log in repeatedly, which is really tedious. Now, switching between accounts only requires a single step.

“Today, we are introducing the possibility of having two WhatsApp accounts logged in at the same time. It is useful to be able to switch between your accounts, for example, your work account and your personal account. Now you no longer need to log out every time you stop using one, carry two phones with you or worry about sending messages from the wrong account,” WhatsApp explains on its blog.

“To set up a second account, you’ll need a second phone number and a SIM card, or a phone that accepts multiple SIMs or eSIM. Simply open WhatsApp settings, click the arrow next to your name, then click “Add account”. You can control the privacy and notification settings in each account,” he adds.

In this same blog, WhatsApp emphasizes that users should exclusively use the official application of the app and avoid downloading imitations or fake versions to guarantee the security of the device.

WhatsApp

A novelty that adds to the recent ‘passkeys’ on WhatsApp

It looks like the app is rolling out big improvements to users this month. Recently, it was learned that it has officially launched a new way to log in without the need for passwords. Users can use passkeys to authenticate their access to the app on Android devices.

With this it allows specifically Android users – at the moment it is unknown when it will be released for iOS – use facial recognition, fingerprints, a PIN or pattern to access your accounts, thus saying goodbye to the SMS codes that arrived on your mobile to activate it.

With this update, the application joins leading companies such as Google, Microsoft and Apple, which have already adopted this technology.