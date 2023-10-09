When it comes to improving WhatsApp, Meta has no problem taking inspiration from Telegram (so to speak). The social media giant’s messaging app has rolled out features and functions of its main competitor such as video messages and Channels, and is developing others such as usernames.

Thanks to WABetaInfo we knew that WhatsApp was working on the possibility of pinning messages within chats. We are now certain that the initial deployment has begun. Like any first stage, this new feature has begun to appear in some users of beta versions of the application, so we will have to wait for it to reach everyone.

WhatsApp will allow you to pin messages within the application

For those who have never used Telegram, this will be a fairly new and possibly very useful feature. Now, WhatsApp only it allowed us to pin chats, so that those conversations of interest to us appear at the top of the application. That is, we could not set a specific message, but rather the entire chat for our own attention.

The latest from WhatsApp allows us to set specific messages. We just have to select the message in question and press Pin so that it appears at the top of the chat. In a conversation about a meeting, for example, we could post a message with an address, an image or a link. Now, this feature comes with a fundamental difference from Telegram.

When pinning a message, WhatsApp will allow us to select how long it will remain at the top of the chat. We can choose between three options: 24 hours, 7 days or 30 days. The application will not allow us to set a specific duration, but we will have the possibility of deleting the featured message at any time.

In the WaBetaInfo screenshot we also see that Meta is working on a content sharing sheet with a more modern design. Both features have begun to appear in some users of beta version 2.23.21.4 of WhatsApp. Of course, we don’t know exactly how much widespread deployment could occur. We have to wait to receive these news.

