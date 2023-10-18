PabloMotos has enjoyed an unforgettable interview with Valentina Zenere. The actress had a great time during the talk and with the game that Trancas y Barrancas had prepared for her.

Once he has fired the interpreter, the presenter has brought in Rubén Amón, María Dabán, Miguel Lago and Juan del Val to carry out the usual current affairs gathering. However, this has gone wrong and after talking about serious topics, they have gone on to comment on what is the worst thing you can say on a first date.

Miguel has given his hilarious point of view, but later, Rubén has left everyone speechless by telling an unpleasant real anecdote that has happened to him on numerous occasions. After the collaborator recounted his despicable experience, María made everyone present laugh with some surreal examples. Incredible!