The first goal for the national team is his way of making himself remembered, the happy ending that always comes, as in the comics. Behind, however, there is genius, intuitions, a 10 from the past that returns…

The story with Mr. Bonaventura – whether misfortune or adventure – almost always ended like this: things worked out (even creatively) causing happiness in others and riches for him, who pocketed the million. This lanky young man (but not very young: in his thirties), elegant champion of satisfaction, this accidental yet mechanical producer of happy endings moved through history as if he had a destiny of success upon him. Thus Sergio Tofano’s comics lasted half a century. There is still a piece of the road to go but the story of Jack Bonaventura, 34 years old, also seems to persist and win over more and more fans with the passing of time and matches. It happens with the same slightly artistic pace, with the wise use of color and subtraction, with the reading of the game like a football professor. With the intuition of time and space of someone who has already played the game, already seen it before, so as to know where to be, when needed. Like, precisely, a comic that after various and different vicissitudes always returns to that ending.