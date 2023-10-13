“A classic food” of Spanish cuisine “with a reputation for being healthy” that in reality “is harmful to the pancreas.” A study on the relationship between diabetes and the type of rice we eat (white or brown) has had enormous media coverage. And, the truth is, it rains in the wet. Over the past few years, we have heard a lot of negative things about eating rice. So we have asked ourselves, what happens to one of the most produced and consumed cereals in the world?

What really is white rice? To begin with, and although it may seem counterintuitive, it is a fairly processed product. If we think about it for a second, a grain of rice is made up of the husk, bran, germ and endosperm. Brown rice only removes the hard outer shell, but white rice removes everything and only leaves the endosperm.

That already gives us a clue about what is happening here: by producing white rice we are keeping the carbohydrates and we are throwing away the fiber (from the bran) and the nutrients (from the germ). Why do we do it? Why do we “empty” the rice? Essentially, because this improves the flavor, makes cooking easier and, above all, prolongs its useful life. That is, it is preserved, stored and maintained better. And that, until a couple of decades ago, was the winning argument.

Things have changed. What happens is that, today, that argument loses weight and the possible problems related to its consumption are beginning to be looked at in a different way. Therefore, for years we have heard that the consumption of white rice (due to its higher glycemic index) could be related to a greater risk of diabetes, with a greater risk of developing metabolic syndrome or that its arsenic levels are very high.

A problem, yes…. The latter, arsenic, affects whole wheat more than white because it tends to accumulate in the bran and it is something that the European Union is working on (a lot of). However, it is a good example of what we usually read in the press about rice consumption and its associated problems. A media treatment that ends up generating a totally distorted image of the matter.

…but with a big asterisk. Because, as soon as we can review the studies on the subject, we find a small problem: that all these statements are essentially true, but they forget a substantial detail: they refer to enormous rice consumption; much higher, in any case, than typical consumption in Spain. Studies on metabolic syndrome, for example, are done in an Asian population.

So is it good or bad? It is true that it is not recommended to introduce foods derived from rice (such as drinks or pancakes) to children under six years of age and that the use of enriched white rice may be advisable for pregnant women; But, in the general population, moderate consumption of rice (whether white or brown) does not present any problem.

Is it better to consume brown rice? On a nutritional level and in general terms, yes. Above all, because in increasingly ultra-processed diets, keeping our glycemic response under control is a good long-term strategy. However, that goes far beyond the type of rice we consume. And, whenever we talk about a food in isolation, we run the risk of not seeing our diet as an integrated whole where each piece plays its part. If we don’t think at a general level, we are blindsided.

