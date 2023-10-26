Let’s tell you what they are what’s new in iOS 17.1the first major update of iOS 17. This is an update with which the company corrects errors, but also adds new functions that are available after you update, with special emphasis on Apple Music.

In this article, we are going to tell you what are the new features and all the other new features that have arrived in this update. To do this, we are going to base ourselves on the list of changes that Apple has included in the update. And finally, we are also going to remind you how to update your iPhone or iPad to this new version.

What’s new in iOS 17.1

Next, let’s go with the list of improvements and bug fixes that have reached iPhones with iOS 17.1. We are going to give you all the news in list format so you can quickly find out about everything. We will go point by point explaining each of them.

More range for AirDrop: When you are going to send something via AirDrop and one of the devices goes out of wireless range, the content will be sent over the Internet connection.

More options Resting: New options are added to control when you want the screen to turn off on the iPhone 14 Pro, 14 Pro Max, 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max.

Favorites in Apple Music: Now you can add the songs, albums and playlists you like the most to favorites. You can also use filters to view them in your library.

Cover Artwork in Apple Music: An option for playlists, with cover designs that change color depending on what you’re listening to.

Similar songs for playlist on Apple Music: A classic of other competing services. At the end of a playlist, you will have a small list of songs similar to the ones you have in your playlist in case you are interested in adding them.

Select album on lock screen: When you choose the random photos option for your lock screen, you can choose a specific album to use only those.

Matter lock compatibility: The house keys feature is now compatible with Matter brand locks.

Improvements in Use time: Improved synchronization of screen time settings between your devices.

Bug fix on Apple Watch: Fixed an issue when transferring or pairing an Apple Watch for the first time, which reset the privacy setting for important places.

Bug fix in caller name display: Fixed a bug that caused the name of the incoming call to not appear when it was placed while another call was in progress.

Bug fix in purchased tones: Fixed a bug that caused purchased and custom ringtones to not appear when choosing the one you wanted to use for messages.

Keyboard bug fix: Fixed an issue that affected the responsiveness of the mobile keyboard.

Improvements in accident detection: This feature has been improved on all iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 models.

Bug fix on screen images: Fixed an error that caused images to remain on the screen longer than expected and desired.

How to update to iOS 17.1





This new update will take you to the iPhone or iPad like all other operating system updates, and with a notification telling you that it is available. By tapping on the notification, you will go to the screen where you can update.

To manually check for the update, you simply have to go to your device settings. Once inside, go to the General section, and press in the option of Software update. This will take you to the screen where you can search for new versions of the operating system, and you will only have to click on the update button.

