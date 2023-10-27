loading…

The Gaza tunnel built by Hamas has become a defense center for the militant group. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – What awaits Israeli ground forces in Gaza, security sources say, is a network of Hamas tunnels hundreds of kilometers long and up to 80 meters deep. It was what one freed hostage described as “spider webs” and by one expert as :Viet Cong times 10”.

The Palestinian Islamist group has various types of tunnels stretching beneath its 360 sq km sandy coastline and its borders – including attack, smuggling, storage and operational tunnels, Western and Middle Eastern sources familiar with the matter say.

The United States believes Israeli special forces will face the unprecedented challenge of having to fight Hamas fighters while trying to avoid killing hostages being held underground, a US official said.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin noted that Iraq’s nine-month battle to retake the city of Mosul from ISIS may prove easier than what awaits Israel – most likely “a lot of IEDs (improvised explosive devices), a lot of booby traps, and just a lot of activity.” ridiculous.”

Although Israel has invested heavily in tunnel detection – including sensor-equipped underground barriers called “iron walls” – Hamas is still thought to have tunnels that serve to access the outside world.

After the latest round of hostilities in 2021, Hamas leader in Gaza, Yehya Al-Sinwar, said: “They started saying that they destroyed 100 km of Hamas tunnels. I tell you, the tunnels we have in the Gaza Strip exceed 500 km. Even if the narrative they were right, they only destroyed 20% of the tunnel.”

Here are 4 facts about Hamas’ underground tunnels.

1. Place to secure hostages



Photo/Reuters

According to Reuters, many of the hostages kidnapped by Hamas are thought to be hiding underground ahead of Israel’s expected ground attack.

But the estimate of hundreds of kilometers is widely accepted by security analysts, even though the blockaded coastal strip is only 40 km long.

With Israel in full control of Gaza’s air and sea access as well as 59 km of its 72 km land border – with Egypt 13 km to the south – the tunnels are one of the few ways for Hamas to bring in weapons, equipment and people.

Although the group and other Palestinian groups keep their network secret, Yocheved Lifshitz, a recently freed Israeli hostage, said: “It looked like a spider’s web, lots of tunnels,” and added: “We walked for kilometers underground .”