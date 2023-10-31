What is hidden in Eren’s basement in Shingeki no Kyojin?

Eren’s basement hides secrets that would give a complete and shocking twist to the plot.

Shingeki no Kyojin is a series that revolves around many extremely intriguing enigmas and mysteries, and as the story progresses, both the characters in the work and the viewers discover What is behind each of those enigmas and unknowns? that are presented.

One of those mysteries is The contents of Eren’s basement, which, although at first it might seem insignificant to the plot, the truth is that what is discovered in it gives a completely drastic turn to the course of the story of Shingeki no Kyojin. Next, we will tell you What was in the basement of Eren Jeager’s house?.

What is in Eren Jeager’s basement? Eren’s basement hid secrets that gave a complete twist to the story

What’s in Eren Jeager’s basement?

From the beginning of the story, it is made known that The basement was a forbidden place for Eren.who has been led to believe that there is nothing more than tools that Grisha, his father, uses in his work as a doctor.

In the first episode of the anime, Grisha, Eren’s father, before leaving, tells his son that when he returns he will show him what is in the basement from which “he has kept him away”, and although this apparently does not happen thanks to the Titans’ assault on Shiganshina, it is later revealed that Grisha had indeed left Eren a special key. with which he could open not the basement door, but a desk drawer that was in it.

Furthermore, at that same moment that Grisha gives the key to Eren, he also injects him with serum to turn him into a titan, letting him devour him and inherit the Attack and Founding Titan, but Eren loses his memory about all of this, and it is not until he becomes a member of the Survey Corps that manages to visit the basement of his then destroyed house.

Once he finally visits the basement, a few years after his father gave him the key, Eren opens the drawer with said key, realizing that it has a double bottom, and that he has hidden several diaries and photographs that revealed various secrets extremely important to the plot.

Eren’s basement hid secrets that completely changed the story

The diaries contained information about Grisha’s past, revealing that he belongs to the Eldia lineage and that he was not born in Shiganshina, but rather grew up in the Marley region, in the city of Liberiowhich had an internment area where the Marleyans “repressed”, so to speak, all the Eldians.

It is further revealed that Grisha had a younger sister, Faye, with which one day he decided to leave the internment area to explore, being intercepted by Marleyan officers who murdered Faye. Grisha later returns to his house, and the officers come to speak with his parents, reproaching them for their children having gone out of bounds, but denying being involved with the girl’s death.

Growing up, Grisha decides to become a doctor, but, more importantly, becomes part of a front of resistance and restoration of Eldiawhere he meets Dina Fritz, of royal blood, whom he would marry and she would have her first child, Zeke.

Years later, Grisha learns that Marley is recruiting people to absorb and inherit the powers of the shifting titans, so he sends his son to volunteer as this could be a big step for his cause. However, not everything goes as planned, and Zeke reveals to the Marleyans his father’s plans and the resistance front.causing Grisha and everyone else involved to be caught by the Marleyans.

Marley’s soldiers take all members of the resistance to the limits of Paradis Island, and while there, they turn them into titansincluding Dina, whose transformation Grisha tried to prevent, almost revealing that Dina is of royal blood, but is prevented by one of Marley’s officers.

After this, that same officer, named Eren Kruger, reveals that he is actually The Owla key agent of Eldia’s restoration operations who had infiltrated Marley; Kruger saves Grisha from being transformed into a titantransforming himself into the Attack Titan and devastating the Marleyans, having told Grisha that he would explain everything to him later.

Kruger reveals that he He is actually an Eldian revolutionary who infiltrated Marley’s soldiers and has had to commit many crimes to avoid being discovered. He tells Grisha that trust him to recover the Founding Titan and continue the restoration of Eldia, explaining that he cannot do it on his own since the wielders of the shifting titans die 13 years after inheriting it, and in his case it has been 13 years since he inherited the Attack Titan. Another aspect that Kruger reveals is the fact that all Eldians are “connected by paths” to the Founding Titan.

After all the explanations, Grisha finally accepts the mission, inheriting the Attack Titan, and arriving at Paradis, near the Shiganshina district, where he was found by Keith Shadis and pretended to have amnesia. While there, he would obtain a position as a doctor, he would meet Carla, marry her, and she would have her second son and protagonist of the story, Eren.

