After hearing about the controversy over its “physical” edition, Disney Dreamlight Valley continues to leave us interesting news. They arrive to us after their new summer update.

Specifically, it seems that we have news about this physical edition. The Cozy Edition of the game in “physical” format will now be released on October 27, 2023 for Switch in America. For other regions, including Europe, Middle East, Asia and Australia, Switch physical launch planned for November 10, 2023.

In the message, they also remind us that this edition does not include cartridge, but only a download code. This boxed version, called Disney Dreamlight Valley Cozy Edition, will include a sticker set, a collectible poster, full access to the base game, and exclusive digital gifts, all for $50.

With the release of Disney Dreamlight Valley: Cozy Edition quickly approaching, we wanted to share a quick update and change to our planned launch timing. Scroll through for the details. pic.twitter.com/zqmhTGo8I4 — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) October 21, 2023

Remember that for now we do not have a date for its free edition.

