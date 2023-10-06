In 2019 we received news from LCG Entertainment. Apparently, this company had taken over the assets, trademarks, technology and intellectual properties of Telltale Games. In this way, they managed to revive this previously defunct development studio. However, now we are getting somewhat negative news.

Telltale Games has today joined the list of video game studios that They have had layoffs this year. The news broke when former Telltale film artist Jonah Huang mentioned that most of the team was laid off in early September.

After this, Telltale has confirmed the layoffs due to market conditions, but assured his commitment to storytelling and projects in development. We’ll be watching to see how this company evolves, a resurrected version of the original Telltale Games, which filed for bankruptcy in 2018 before it was acquired by LCG Entertainment.

