Tonight the festival of Halloween, a very important date to spend with family or in the company of friends… but above all, a night to be very scared. It is the date chosen for the premiere of Silent Hill: Ascension, the new interactive series.

It is not a video game as such, but it is not a movie or TV series either. Silent Hill: Ascension is the new proposal from Genvid Entertainment, Bad Robot, Behavior Interactive, dj2 and Konami.

Basically, we are looking at an interactive experience that can be followed live on iOS, Android and in your browser. Viewers will be able to make key decisions for the characters, through a voting system.

The story that presents us Silent Hill: Ascensionwhich involves two families, is part of the Konami franchise canon, and is the cover letter for what is to come.

The interactive series is totally free, although it has certain paid content that we detail below. Ready for what Silent Hill: Ascension offers us?

Where to watch the Silent Hill series

Silent Hill: Ascension premieres this morning, from October 31 to November 1, just in time for Halloween. It must be admitted that the Spanish schedule is quite bad, although it is ideal for being very scared.

Since tomorrow is a holiday, there won’t be many problems watching the first episode. Silent Hill: Ascension premieres at 03:00 AM (Spanish time).

Where can we see it? Viewing is completely free, and will be broadcast live through this website… or through an official app available for iOS (App Store) y Android (Google Play Store).

If you are subscribed to PlayStation Plus Premium (PS5 and PS4) or have the app Sony Pictures Core on a Sony TV or device, you can see the delayed chaptersbut not live.

Alternatively, the series also will be broadcast on the official Kinda Funny channelsboth on YouTube and Twitch.

Series duration, chapters and details

Genvid Entertainment has confirmed that Silent Hill: Ascension will last a total of 16 weeks. Of course, users who purchase paid content will have exclusive benefits for up to six months.

Every night, starting today, a new episode of the series will be broadcast. As always, to see them live you will have to use the official app on iOS or Android, or go to the official Silent Hill Ascension website.

Today’s chapter will have a special duration of 45 minutes, as part of the premiere. On the other hand, the remaining They will last between 5 and 15 minutes.

In this premiere chapter, Silent Hill Ascension introduces us to Rachel Hernandeza cult leader who introduces Joy Cirelli to the cult… but something will go wrong.

The chapters can be seen again in the app, official website, and also on the Sony Pictures Core platform (formerly Bravia Core) on PS5, PS4 and Sony devices. Of course, only if we are subscribed to PS Plus Premium, in the case of consoles.

The series has a official live chat, leaderboards and your own virtual currencycall Points of Influence. Each user can use them to vote on the decisions that each character must make.

At certain times, there will also be small QTEs (Quick Time Events), which in the series are called Endurance Scenes.

Season Pass and Founders

Although Silent Hill: Ascension is free, it also has optional paid elements. Basically, there are two: the season pass and the founder’s pack.

The season pass costs $19.99, and offers up to six months of content, as well as the entire original series and bonus reruns. It also incorporates cosmetics, customization elements, avatars and stickers.

The other option is the Founder’s Package, available until November 14. Includes all Season Pass content, as well as additional cosmetics and content not in the standalone Season Pass.

You don’t need to purchase them to enjoy the series, but it is an alternative that poses new challenges that you may want to take on.

This is just the beginning. Remember that the Konami saga will return with a remake of Silent Hill 2, a prequel (Silent Hill F), and the episodic title Silent Hill: Townfall, as well as a new movie for movie theaters.

Silent Hill: Ascension is an ideal proposal to spend this Halloween. You already know: tune in at 3am tonightand enjoy the premiere of this series based on the Konami franchise, either on your iOS/Android device or in your PC browser.