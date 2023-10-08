On Saturday morning around 6 am Italian time (7 am in Israel) the radical Palestinian group Hamas launched an unprecedented attack in southern Israel, still ongoing, launching thousands of rockets but above all attacking several Israeli towns on the border with the Strip by land. of Gaza. In terms of scope and violence, it is the most serious attack suffered by Israel in decades.

According to the Israeli government emergency service, the attack caused at least 200 deaths, including several civilians, and over a thousand injuries. The Israeli army confirmed that some Israeli civilians and soldiers were captured and taken to the Gaza Strip, where they are hostages: it is a situation that in the past has already caused several cycles of violence and at least one war, that of 2014, between the Palestinian armed groups and Israel.

The Israeli army has already started a military retaliation and in the last few hours has bombed the Gaza Strip. According to the Minister of Health in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip, the bombings have killed at least 230 Palestinian people (the figure should be taken with a pinch of salt).

It is likely that Israeli retaliation will continue in the coming days. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who leads the most right-wing government in Israel’s history, announced that the country is “at war” and in a phone call with US President Joe Biden said that Israel will wage “a prolonged battle” with the groups armed Palestinians.

Around 4pm Italian time (5pm in Israel) an Israeli army spokesperson announced that the Israeli army was fighting against Hamas militiamen in 22 different places in the south of the country. In the map below the main points where Palestinian militiamen attacked Israeli civilians and soldiers are marked in red. Many of the towns attacked are communities of a few hundred or thousand residents, where the Israeli army had a rather limited presence until Saturday morning.

The situation seems particularly serious in Sderot, the largest Israeli city on the border with the Gaza Strip, which is about a kilometer away. Journalists who managed to enter the city report bodies still in the streets and traces of fighting. On Saturday afternoon the Israeli army launched a large-scale military operation to regain control of the city: as far as we know, the fighting is concentrating in the area around the police station.

In recent decades, due to its geographical location, Sderot had been exposed to missile and rocket launches from the Strip, but had never suffered a ground attack.

There is much discussion in Israel about how it was possible that Israeli intelligence, which usually closely monitors the activities of radical Palestinian groups, failed to prevent such an attack. And also how Hamas militiamen managed to penetrate Israeli territory by crossing the border between the Gaza Strip and Israel, one of the most militarized borders in the world.

Much of the international community sent messages of solidarity to Israel and condemned the violence of Hamas militants. Some of Israel’s adversaries, such as Iran, instead celebrated the Hamas attack. Israel said it had strengthened the borders in its northern territories to avoid further attacks by enemy countries or militias, including above all Hezbollah, a radical armed group that has its base in southern Lebanon (i.e. on the northern border of Israel ).

The moment Israel manages to regain control of its territory – its military strength is enormously superior to that of Hamas – the problem of Israeli hostages taken to the Gaza Strip will arise. The issue could become one of the most important elements of these new clashes between Hamas and Israel in the next few hours or days, and could have consequences that go beyond Saturday’s attack.