Have you ever imagined a different type of Pikachu? Stop imagining it because it has become reality thanks to this fan-art by Pokémon.

Pikachu, the Electric-type mouse Pokémon introduced in the 1st generation, is one of the most well-known and iconic Pokémon of the franchise, being used as its icon on numerous occasions. In the Reddit post that we leave you below we can see how the user JJonnie has created a spectacular Fan-art of Pikachu inspired by one of the different 18 types that have been introduced generation after generation until today, the Bug type.

It is not the first time that we see this type of fan-art where some Pokémon are mixed in a surprising way with aesthetics of different types or other creatures. It is something similar to Eeveelutions, the evolutions of Eevee that all have different types. Without a doubt, the final result that the artist has obtained is incredible. You can find the full post and all the images shared in this link.

You can check it below:

I drew a bug type pikachu

byu/JJonnie inpokemon

What do you think? Do you think fan-art could look better in a different way? Do not hesitate to share your opinion and possible improvements in the comments. You can also consult all the Pokémon games for Nintendo Switch (2023).

Via.