Artificial intelligence is taking increasingly giant steps in the field of content creation, with immediate image generation being a new advance that is now within everyone’s reach.

This trend, which has been established on social networks for some time, is booming due to the appearance of artificial intelligence that creates images with a more cartoon style, reminiscent of Pixar. Therefore, we asked ourselves: What would Pasapalabra be like in the Pixar version?

Roberto Leal has shared a funny image of him in the Pixar version on social networks. He is perfectly recreated! Although the presenter is humorous when he believes that in the drawing he looks younger. “With a presenter with hair not yet gray and skin tighter than a dolphin,” writes Roberto.

The drawing may not have some feature that our Roberto does, but we have to affirm that the presenter is physically very well maintained. Like when he showed his little son the drastic change he experienced in ten years, his little Leo wasn’t able to recognize him!

Other Pixar movies from Antena 3

With this artificial intelligence, at Antena 3 we have asked ourselves what series and programs would look like with that artistic style. Without a doubt, the result is beautiful, and we would not want to miss any of it. From Pasapalabra to And now Sonsoles, Amar es para siempre or Hermanos, all of them are so appealing that we are already waiting for them to become a reality. Do not miss it!