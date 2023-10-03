What would happen if…?

The animated series What would happen if…? (What If…?) will once again show us shocking alternative stories of the UCM.

Although it has been noted that these titles could be subject to change, they offer exciting clues about the upcoming episodes of What If…?. Since we can see several heroes and villains and also different eras. Which will surely cause it to have a different tone than the first season.

In fact, the stories may be completely independent, and we must remember that the first episode about Gamora was going to be part of the first season, so we know more or less how it ends.

Season 2 episode titles.

What if… Nebula joined the Nova Corps?… Peter Quill attacked Earth’s Mightiest Heroes?… Kahhori reformed the world?… Hela found the Ten Rings?… Iron Man clashed with the Grandmaster?… Happy Hogan Will he save Christmas?… Will Captain Carter fight the Hydra Stomper?… Will the Avengers meet in 1602?… Will the Supreme Strange intervene?

We know some interesting details. For example, Kahhori is a young Mohawk girl, on a quest to discover her power, as she obtains the tesseract. While Avengers 1602 will reference the comic by Neil Gaiman and Andy Kubert with covers by Scott Mckowen. Where the Queen of England asks her chief spy Nicholas Fury and doctor Stephen Extraño to investigate different atmospheric events, since they believe they are related to the end of the world. They embark on a journey that takes them to a mysterious object of power that is in Jerusalem protected by the Templars.

Although unfortunately we will not see any episode dedicated to Zombies, since they are preparing another animated program about this.

The series What would happen if…? will premiere in early 2024 on Disney Plus. The platform you can access with this link.