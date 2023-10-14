All operating systems want to be made as accessible, easy and fluid as possible so that the user does not have any problems in use and everything is simple to use.

For this reason, Microsoft has incorporated a series of accessibility functions in Windows 11, among which are Sticky Keys or Easy Access Keys.

These keys offer an ingenious solution for those who may have difficulty with key combinations or prefer a more efficient alternative.

Today you will be able to know everything that surrounds the Sticky Keys de Windows 11revealing how they work, when they can be useful, and how they can be turned on and off:

What do Sticky Keys do?

Sticky Keys are accessibility features that allow users to press modifier keys, such as Shift, Ctrl, Alt and the Windows keyonce and then lock them until the next action key is pressed.

That is, instead of having to hold down a modifier key while pressing another key (e.g. Ctrl+C to copy), you can press the mod key once and then the action key separately.

This feature can be especially useful for people who have difficulty holding down multiple keys at once, such as those with motor disabilities, arthritis, or hand injuries, but it is useful for anyone who prefers to use the keyboard with one hand.

How to activate Sticky Keys?

Don’t think that activating and configuring Sticky Keys is a difficult and arduous task, not in the least, it’s quite the opposite.

The steps you must take to activate Sticky Keys in Windows are the following:

Press the key Shift five times in a row. Then you will see a sign asking you if you want to activate them, assuming that your answer must be: Yeah. There is another way to activate the special keys that is also extremely simple. You just have to move the mouse pointer to the right side of the taskbar and click on the sound and wifi icon. Then you will see several departments, having to find Accessibility. Now you will have the possibility to enable Special keys (very bottom).

If you want to configure certain parameters of the Sticky Keys you can do so, but this time from the Windows settings.

You just have to go to the Windows Settingsclick on Accessibility and then in Keyboard. All you need to do is click Space keys (which should be checked).

Here you can enable or disable Sticky Keys to your liking with different options such as:

Keyboard shortcut for space keys. Show Sticky Keys icon on the taskbar. Lock shortcut keys when pressed twice in a row. Disable sticky keys when pressing two keys at the same time. Play a sound when shortcut keys are pressed and released.

How to deactivate Sticky Keys?

If what you want is to deactivate Sticky Keys, you will also be able to do it easily, without any complications.

This is what you should do to prevent Sticky Keys from working:

Just like activating them, you can deactivate Sticky Keys by pressing the Shift key five consecutive times. The moment the confirmation window appears is when you should click on Disable this shortcut in the accessibility keyboard settings. Then it is as simple as disabling the option Special keys.

Benefits of using Sticky Keys

While Sticky Keys are an accessibility feature designed to make keyboard use easier for people with disabilities or specific needs, they can also be useful in the daily life of any Windows user.

Some of the situations in which Windows Sticky Keys can be beneficial include:

Fast multitasking: Sticky Keys allow you to perform key combinations with a single hand or a single finger, making multitasking easier and increasing efficiency. Fatigue prevention: If you spend a lot of time typing on the keyboard, Sticky Keys can help reduce hand and finger fatigue by avoiding the need to hold down multiple keys simultaneously. Accessibility for all– They also make keyboard use more accessible to a wide range of users, regardless of abilities or disabilities. One-handed compatibility: For those who for whatever reason can only use one hand, Sticky Keys can be essential for performing actions that would normally require two hands.

In short, Windows 11 Sticky Keys not only make daily tasks on your computer easier, but they also open the doors of digital accessibility to a broader audience. From users with disabilities to those looking for a more efficient way to work. These keys offer an adaptable and powerful solution.

So whether you turn them on to simplify your workflow or improve the accessibility of your device, now you know. What Windows 11 Sticky Keys do and how they are activated and deactivatedso they can make your life easier and your digital experience more accessible.