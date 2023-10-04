Nintendo has just announced that it will shut down the Nintendo 3DS and Wii U servers at the beginning of next year, making it impossible to enjoy the online features of games and applications, but what about Pokémon Bank?

Virtually all Nintendo 3DS and Wii U games will be unusable when it comes to gameplay and online connectivity. Nintendo confirmed that all of its software will disable its online functions, but there will be 1 exception: Pokémon Bank.

Don’t forget to follow us on Google News.

Related video: news summary for week 35 of 2023

Will Pokémon Bank still work?

You read that right, the Pokémon storage app will continue to work, so not only will you still be able to store up to 3,000 creatures in the cloud, but you will also be able to send Pokémon from Pokémon Bank to the Nintendo Switch Pokémon HOME app.

We remind you that after the closure of the Nintendo eShop for Nintendo 3DS, both Pokémon Bank and its addition Poké Transporter can be used for free if you download them.

Nintendo will also at some point say goodbye to Pokémon Bank and Brigette

Pokémon Bank will continue to operate online, but it won’t be forever

Clearly, this is an isolated case, as it appears that The Pokémon Company will do everything possible to keep the service online. But that doesn’t mean it will do it forever.

We say this because Nintendo warns that Pokémon Bank’s online servers “could end at some point in the future.”

We remind you that Pokémon Bank is the only bridge that can connect titles from Generation III to Generation VII of Pokémon with Generation VIII and IX in conjunction with Pokémon HOME. This means that when it is no longer available, you will not be able to transfer creatures from the following games:

In case you missed it: your old Pokémon could be lost forever.

Pokémon Ruby Pokémon Sapphire Pokémon Emerald Pokémon FireRed Pokémon LeafGreen Pokémon Diamond Pokémon Pearl Pokémon HeartGold Pokémon SoulSilver Pokémon Black Pokémon White Pokémon Black Version 2 Pokémon White Version 2 Pokémon X Pokémon Y Pokémon Alpha Sapphire Pokémon Omega Ruby Pokémon Sun Pokémon Moon Pokémon Ultra Sun Pokémon Ultra Moon Pokémon Red (Virtual Console) Pokémon Blue (Virtual Console) Pokémon Yellow (Virtual Console) Pokémon Gold (Virtual Console) Pokémon Silver (Virtual Console) Pokémon Crystal (Virtual Console) As well as secondary or spin-off games, such as Pokémon Ranger, Pokémon Colosseum, Pokémon XD: Gale of Darkness and a long etcetera

That said, we recommend transferring Pokémon from old titles as soon as possible if you don’t want your creatures to be forgotten, since you never know when the service will stop working.

Are you prepared for the inevitable closure of Pokémon Bank? Tell us in the comments.

You can find more news related to Pokémon by visiting this page.

Related video: Pokémon – 25th Anniversary Trailer

Stay informed with us, at LEVEL UP.

Fuente

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News