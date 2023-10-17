Pablo Motos has received a visit from Valentina Zenere in El Hormiguero. The Argentine has spoken about her work in Elite, which is about to premiere its next season. Mental health will be one of the main themes of the new installments.

Taking advantage of the visit of one of the protagonists of this youth series, Trancas y Barrancas have subjected the actress and the presenter to a test to find out what they were like in high school. Could they have been the typical students who gave a lot of trouble?

Valentina and Pablo quickly answered yes to the question of whether they had ever copied. In fact, both have stated that they do not understand why if a teacher caught you cheating he would suspend you if you had invested time in doing them. “You just learned them,” the actress stressed.

Both have once again answered yes to whether they had ever been kicked out of class. In Valentina’s case, they did it not only because she talked to her classmates, but because… she fell asleep in a chemistry class! Not even by throwing chalk at him could she wake the teacher. Play the video and enjoy the full game!