John Wick 4 left the story closed for the moment for the character played by Keanu Reeves, however fans are eager for more installments. But what story could we see in John Wick 5?

The Keanu Reeves franchise has grown a lot since its humble beginnings in 2014. What was supposed to be a small direct-to-DVD movie from stuntman-turned-director Chad Stahelski has become one of the most beloved cinematic universes in the world. moment. Now, after the success of Chapter 4, we look to the horizon in search of a fifth and final installment.

What story should I tell?

If John Wick 5 comes to production, it will be fascinating to see where the next gunslinger sequel goes. At the end of Chapter 4, the murderer characterized by Keanu Reeves is left for dead after paying his debt with the mysterious Mesa. For a fifth film, Mr. Wick will have to be revived in some way, with a new threat to face.

One direction the film could take would be to go all the way to the top of the Mesa itself. Despite playing a role in every film in the franchise, the organization has remained fairly nebulous. John Wick 5 could change this situation, putting a face to the name and having John go after the head of the organization that has caused him so many problems.. And what better way to rise to the top of an all-knowing organization like the Table than under the guise of death?

Will it be the end of the saga starring Keanu Reeves?

Originally, the plan was for John Wick 5 to be the last in the successful action movie franchise. Episodes 4 and 5 were announced back-to-back in 2019. They were originally planned to shoot back-to-back and serve as a two-part final duology to wrap up the franchise. However, that was years ago. Now it seems that plans have changed, especially considering the context in which the character ended up after the fourth film.

However, if the saga returns for a fifth film, it will likely be the last main installment in the franchise. At least, with Keanu Reeves in the lead role. Keanu Reeves is currently 58 years old and would be around 60 when John Wick 5 is released.. Making a film of this saga is a demanding endeavor for Keanu Reeves and the franchise’s filmmakers. After all, the actor performs many (if not all) of the stunts in each film in this franchise. And he can only do it for so long.

Not even adrenaline junkies like Keanu Reeves or Tom Cruise, star of the Mission Impossible franchise, can stop the inevitable march of time. In fact, the latter is likely to hang up the phone after releasing Mission: Impossible 8 next year. For all this, it is evident that if John Wick 5 is produced, it will be the last time Keanu Reeves hits an action-packed racetrack. We will miss him very much, yes.

The director wouldn’t mind making John Wick 5

In an exclusive interview with The Direct, John Wick director Chad Stahelski stated that he “wouldn’t mind making a fifth movie,” but also feels that “we’re done” with the fourth installment. However, he added that he has “shelves and shelves of notebooks with hundreds of ideas” for a fifth film. But he doesn’t feel ready to try. We’ll see what ends up happening, but there are many possibilities.

What do you think, would you like to see a fifth installment of John Wick?