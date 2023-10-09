This Sunday a 25-year-old young man died in Bera (Navarra). He suffered serious burns caused by the explosion of an electronic device that was plugged in while he was sleeping, according to investigation sources.

A fire that affected the bed. Around 2:20 p.m., as described by the Civil Guard of Navarrathe agents were alerted to go due to an explosion that had caused a small fire, which affected the bed where he was sleeping and caused burns.

The affected person was transferred by helicopter to the Cruces Hospital in Bizkaia with a very serious prognosis, which ultimately turned out to be fatal. Agents of the Organic Unit of the Judicial Police of the Civil Guard are investigating the causes of the fire, although all the details have yet to be clarified.

Mobile phone has been ruled out. Initially it was suggested that the origin was due to a mobile phone, but after carrying out the technical inspection by the agents it was found that the phone was on the ground, with no signs of explosion or ignition, so it has been ruled out that The reason for the explosion was motive.

The version remains that it must have been an electronic device that was plugged in, and it was not possible to identify what it was due to the state in which it was left.

According to family members, the young man was alone at home and with “the bolt on his room door closed.”

Low risk, but existing. Lithium batteries have become a potential risk vector for which there is no simple solution. The chances of causing a small explosion or fire are very low, but enough to regret events like the one that occurred this weekend.

Measures have already been taken with scooters. Despite passing a series of checks, there are still multiple occasions where the batteries are defective and cause problems. This is the case of several fires caused by electric scooter batteries, which has led to a ban on taking them on public transport in cities such as Barcelona or Seville.

The problem of defective batteries. Although it has technically been ruled out that a mobile phone was the origin of this explosion, the problem that occurred with the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 in 2017 is well remembered. Then the failure was a design defect in the batteries, with problems in welding. which caused the copper to melt and cause a short circuit. That problem is considered specific to that model and since then it has not been repeated in any other mobile device.

Although the fire of electronic devices is a fact to take into account. Although very unlikely, there are dozens of isolated cases where defective batteries have caused damage, even affecting leading brands such as Apple with its Watches.

Image | Navarra Civil Guard

