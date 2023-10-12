The former Verona coach brought OM to the Champions League. But the spark didn’t strike with the fans

Alessandro Grandesso

11 October – PARIS

One year, a third place and a goodbye. In a word Tudor. The Croatian coach did everything quickly at Marseille, from his unexpected arrival to the equally unexpected decision to leave. The balance sheet, despite the initial difficulties and some missed passes, is still positive, well beyond the third place which allowed the French club to reach the Champions League zone.

what he won

—

Marseille have not won a championship since 2010, the super cup since 2011 and the League cup since 2012, all trophies signed by Didier Deschamps who then went on to lead the national team. In the meantime, the French club had to settle for some exploits, earning a Europa League final in 2018 with Rudi Garcia, a French Cup final in 2016, which they lost to PSG, and a Conference League semi-final in 2022 with Sampaoli in bench. The same one who led Om to second place in Ligue 1 in 2022 (as with Villas Boas in 2020), before surprisingly leaving the helm. Recovered by Tudor who kept Marseille on the podium, even if climbing one position, synonymous with Champions League preliminaries.

I MODULES

—

Three-man defense and a lot of determination. Tudor has shaped his Marseille on very clear concepts since the summer preparation. With the Croatian, the French club experienced a clear season from a tactical point of view, with an almost immutable structure, a 3-4-3 where only the offensive line could possibly vary depending on Sanchez’s movements, as an advanced striker, depending on the two department colleagues. The start of the championship proved him right with seven wins and two draws in the first nine matches. During the season, the success against PSG in Ligue 1 was lacking, but Tudor made up for it by eliminating the Parisians in the round of 16 of the French Cup, before sadly exiting in the quarter-finals against the modest Annecy, a Ligue 2 team. Only two victories in the Champions League, eliminated last in the group stage.

SYMBOL PLAYERS

—

Tudor’s year was also that of Alexis Sanchez, welcomed like a star upon his arrival in Marseille. Tudor made him the reference of the attacking maneuver, obtaining in return 18 goals in 44 appearances. And above all a lot of leadership. Although then, the Croatian quickly confirmed midfielder Rongier as captain, a hard-working and reliable player, among the most underrated in Ligue 1. With Tudor, the former Giallorossi Under also emerged.

CHANGING ROOM MANAGEMENT

—

There wasn’t an immediate feeling in the locker room. Also because the team had been tailor-made for Sampaoli, the idol of the Velodrome, with a communication style that was the opposite of the Croatian. During the summer preparation there were sparks with various players. With Amavi, then pushed towards the exit, but also with Guendouzi, who however became one of the reference midfielders during the season, before his recent sale to Lazio. His relationship with the fans also began to go uphill, as they booed him at the start due to disagreements with Payet, who was progressively pushed to the margins. The more pragmatic but no less spectacular football partly reconciled Tudor with the public, without the idyll blossoming.

FAMOUS PHRASES

—

Not inclined to give interviews and very skilled at defusing uncomfortable questions, Tudor however took advantage of the press conferences to get some messages across during the season, sometimes transforming the appointment with journalists into a sort of ring. It was funny when he replied to a reporter who reported an inaccurate phrase of his: “If you prove to me that I said that, I’ll pay you a Rolex, otherwise you’ll pay me a coffee.” Harsher with another journalist on a similar situation: “You ask me to comment on things I didn’t say, it’s not journalism, it’s a lie: I won’t answer you anymore.” Tudor didn’t even tell referee Turpin after a match lost to Lens (2-1): “I told him that if he had the balls to cancel out a goal for Sanchez, he should also have had them for the second yellow card for a their player.”

October 11, 2023

