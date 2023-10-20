It seems that a weekend typical of the month of October is finally arriving with lower temperatures and rain in various parts of the country, so it is likely that the “sofa, movie and blanket” will begin to appear more eagerly than ever. If this is the case, we are going to propose several ideas for series, movies and documentaries that have been released this week on the main streaming platforms, so you only have to worry about having the popcorn on hand. Take note.

What to watch on Netflix

Many say that Elite It is no longer what it was and the format is quite exhausted at this point. Even so, the Spanish series, which takes place in an elitist high school in Madrid, continues to have quite a few loyal followers, so we couldn’t help but let you know here that the season 7 It is now available in the catalog.

If you are not interested in the ideas and comings of some rich people with revolutionized hormones, perhaps you prefer to see Corpses. This new miniseries is beginning to create something to talk about for its interesting plot and execution, meeting four investigators and a mysterious corpse that will take us on a journey through several different eras. Don’t forget to give it a chance.

What to watch on HBO Max

If you like the world of travel and international gastronomy, you will surely love to know that the docuseries is now available on HBO Max. Road trip con Gordon, Gino y Fred. In it, the famous chefs Gordon Ramsay and the Italian Gino D’Acampo join up with the French maitre d’ Fred Sirieix to go on a road trip throughout Europe.

What to watch on Amazon Prime Video

Did you follow the series Upload? Well, you should know that the third season of this science fiction proposal mixed with humor is now available from today, Friday, on the content service. The new installment shows us Nora (Andy Allo) and Nathan (Robbie Amell), fresh from ‘Upload’, trying to take new steps in their relationship, while trying to avoid a conspiracy that endangers the lives of millions of people.

You also have a new movie available, Sayen: The dry route. According to its synopsis, its protagonist (named Sayen), one of the most wanted criminals in the country, arrives in the Atacama Desert following a clue in her mission against Actaeon, the multinational organization responsible for the tragic loss of her family and the destruction of ecosystems throughout Chile.



Premieres of the week on Disney+

We close our selection by looking at Disney+. In addition to suggesting that you watch a new episode of the second season of Loki (it premieres on Wednesdays), we have the premiere of the Spanish series girls night. This begins in the summer of 2010 when Tess (Aislinn Derbez), Laura (Silvia Alonso), Elena (Leticia Dolera) and Kira (Paula Usero) return to the town in the mountains of Madrid where they spent their summers as teenagers. The idea is to spend the weekend there, however everything will take a radical turn when they discover that Lola (María León), a friend from her youth, has kidnapped three men: the three rapists of a minor who were never convicted. .