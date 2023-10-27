The last weekend of October arrives – we have to see how the turbo has gotten into this fourth quarter, eh? – and with it the opportunity, once again, to enjoy new titles available on your streaming platform favorite. Remember that we have already made a compilation of horror material to watch on Netflix, HBO Max and Amazon Prime Video, so now we will focus on other types of content (without excluding some terrifying ones if it is really worth it, but I don’t feel the theme main, quiet). These are the premieres that are most worth it.

Weekend premieres on Netflix

Netflix has a quiet weekend. Knowing that it will be a few days of celebration and many will take the opportunity to go out, it seems that the service has preferred not to go overboard exactly and be discreet with its news in that sense. We found, yes, the documentary Life on our planetdirected by Steven Spielberg, which premiered this Wednesday, covers different events and factors that have taken place on Earth and have marked the evolution of our own lives, with the voice of Morgan Freeman – if you see it in the original version – as a narrator.

Today it also premieres Sister death, one of the most anticipated horror movies of the season and perfect timing for Halloween, of course. The film takes us to post-war Spain, with Narcisa, a young novice with supernatural powers who arrives at a school (previously an old convent) to work as a teacher. It won’t take long for her to discover that there is a terrible web of secrets that surround the building and stalk its inhabitants.

What to watch on HBO Max

It is impossible to talk about the best news of the week on HBO Max and not mention 30 coins. The successful and disturbing Spanish series premieres second season to the delight of its fans (who are not few) and since Monday you already have the first episode available in the catalog. As its promotional slogan says “this has only just begun” and this installment guarantees that we will once again be stuck in the chair with a start in which we see how Haruka, a YouTuber, investigates with Salcedo the strange implication of the NRK company in the town of Pedraza, where many of its inhabitants are currently admitted to a psychiatric institution.

Today a good dose of terror has also arrived on the platform with La monja II, a film released in theaters less than two months ago and which has already made the leap to the streaming format. Continuing the story of The Nun, we go to France, 1956, when a priest is murdered. Sister Irene will have to face Valak, the demonic nun, once again.

Premieres to watch on Amazon Prime Video

At Amazon they have focused a little more on offering users fresh horror and suspense content and we see this, for example, with the premiere of the series Memento Mori. It is a Spanish proposal that starts when the corpse of a young woman with amputated eyelids appears in Valladolid. Inspector Sancho soon foresees that this is just the beginning of a series of homicides, and with the support of one of the greatest experts on serial killers, he will follow the trail of Augusto, an elusive sociopath.

If you want something different and with a more conventional horror, you also have the movie absolute rest. In it, a pregnant woman who is recommended to rest begins to wonder if her house is haunted or everything is really just in her head.

What to see on Disney+

In addition to enjoying a new episode of the second season of Loki -Be careful because they say that this episode is going to make your head spin-, you can watch the movie The lions of Sicily. This story about the Florio family in 1800 introduces us to brothers Paolo and Ignazio, two spice merchants who have escaped their homeland, traveling to Sicily. There they carve out a new future, turning a run-down store into a flourishing business with the help of young Vincenzo. However, everything will take an unexpected turn after the arrival of Giulia, a woman who contrasts with the rigid norms of the society of the time.