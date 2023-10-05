One of the biggest games that has been published this year has been Final Fantasy XVI, a bombshell that should not be missing from the collection of any user with a PS5. Although it is the sixteenth numbered installment, in reality the franchise is full of spin-offs with stories and proposals totally different from what we are used to seeing, as for example happens with World of Final Fantasy.

At the time it was published as a tribute to the 30th anniversary of the saga and now you can play it whenever you want on your PS4 or PS5, although to do so you will need to be subscribed to PlayStation Plus Extra o Premium. If this is your case, then do not hesitate to give it a try and download it for free on the PlayStation Store.

In this great RPG the protagonists are the brothers Lann and Reynn, who travel through the world of Grymoire in order to recover their lost memories and prevent the evil army of Bahamut from getting their way. To do this, they will have the help of the Mirage, monsters that can be captured to help you in battles.

The title, apart from being based on Pokémon due to its mechanics, is more focused on all types of players due to the appearance of its characters, since they have a chibi touch, in addition to being able to transform into some of the most recognized heroes from the entire Final Fantasy universe. This will be reflected especially in turn-based battles in which the Mirages can be stacked to form towers and thus improve their statistics.

