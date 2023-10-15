Next week the long-awaited and promising Super Mario Bros. Wonder will go on sale on Nintendo Switch, which has everything to become one of the most essential titles on the hybrid console. A good way to celebrate its imminent launch is throwing a good partysomething that is possible with Mario Party 2, one of the best installments of this acclaimed Nintendo saga.

It originally went on sale in 1999 and now you will have the opportunity to relive these fun and crazy games thanks to the Nintendo Switch Online subscription. Of course, to do this you will need to be signed up for its expansion pack, which is the only one that grants access to the Nintendo 64 game catalog, the console on which this second part of the series was released and one of the most different. of all.

Without a doubt one of the aspects that makes it most unique is that Mario and the rest of the characters They change their clothes for costumes appropriate to the stage in which the game is played, be it cowboys in the Wild West, pirates on an island, astronauts in space, etc. What does not change is the usual objective, which is to get the maximum number of stars to win.

Meanwhile, each turn you have to roll a die to move around the boards full of spaces of all kinds, some of which are normal, others with traps, and there are also those that give rise to events of all kinds. Therefore, everything constantly becomes very chaotic and as soon as you are placed in the first position, suddenly your opponents can overtake you in a single turn.

And of course heWhat is not missing are the mini-games, with dozens of them which are divided into several categories, among which there are several of all against all, others in pairs or others of one against three. Thanks to them, the fun seems to have no limits because there are tests of all kinds and each one crazier than the last. Furthermore, if you want more, you can participate in the roller coaster of mini-games to try to overcome each and every one of them.

In VidaExtra | The day the N64 controller and the first Mario Party almost cost Nintendo $80 million in gloves

In VidaExtra | One of the biggest party kings in the Mario universe will make you spend the most fun afternoons with Nintendo Switch Online