In New Zealand, votes were held to elect the 120 seats of the country’s unicameral parliament and consequently to choose the next prime minister. The governing Labor Party has lost a lot of support in recent times, and according to the most recent polls it is behind the centre-right National Party, the main opposition party. In short, this weekend’s vote could put an end to six years of centre-left governments: the prime minister is now Chris Hipkins and until January it was Jacinda Ardern, who according to many commentators has not been able to keep the promises made to voters.

The last time New Zealanders went to vote, in October 2020, Labor won the parliamentary elections by a landslide, obtaining almost 50 percent of the vote, a historic result also influenced by the management of the coronavirus epidemic, considered among the best of the world. Now, however, as economic analyst Bernard Hickey has pointed out, among the approximately five million inhabitants of the country there is a certain feeling of “tiredness and frustration” linked among other things to inflation and the increase in mortgage rates.

Chris Hipkins, Labor leader, is 45 years old, was first elected to parliament in 2008 and has long been a close collaborator of Ardern. Before being chosen as the party’s new leader and prime minister following Ardern’s surprise resignation, announced in early January, Hipkins had been minister for police and education in her government. He made himself known in particular for being the minister in charge of managing the Covid emergency.

Since becoming prime minister, Hipkins has struggled to maintain support for the Labor Party, which had already begun to decline during Ardern’s second term. His main challenger is the National Party led by Christopher Luxon, former CEO of the national airline Air New Zealand, who was first elected to the New Zealand parliament in 2020.

According to a Guardian Essential poll published earlier this week, the National Party currently has 34 percent of the vote, while the Labor Party has just over 30 percent, followed by the Green Party, at 10.6.

In the most recent polls, Labor seems to have regained a small part of the consensus, to the detriment of the centre-right, but this may not be enough to close the gap with the nationalists, Lara Greaves, associate professor of political science at Victoria University of Wellington, told the Guardian . In short, it is likely that neither of the two main parties alone will obtain the 61 seats needed to obtain a majority in parliament, and that they will therefore have to start negotiations with smaller parties to form a government.

If things go as the polls say, the most likely hypothesis is that Luxon ends up leading a coalition government made up of the National Party and supported by the liberal-oriented ACT, given 7.9 percent, and above all by New Zealand First, conservative, nationalist and populist. New Zealand First, which is polled at 8.2 percent, is led by Winston Peters, a veteran politician, former foreign minister and former deputy prime minister during Ardern’s first term. Also in this case, given its weight, it could be decisive for the formation of a coalition, as it was for the formation of the first Ardern government in 2017.

The chances that the Labor Party will be able to reach 61 seats are few, even taking into account the possible votes of its current government allies: Te Pati Maori, the party representing the native New Zealand population, is estimated at around 2 percent, and that of the Greens is expected to obtain a maximum of 15 seats. Labor and New Zealand First also said they did not want to work together.

In addition to economic issues, the electoral campaign addressed the issue of the increase in crimes in the country and that of inequalities between non-Maori and Maori, who represent over 16 percent of the population, but also issues such as the deficiencies of the health service, the country’s inadequate infrastructure and the difficulties of the agricultural sector due to extreme climatic events, such as Cyclone Gabrielle last February. In the latest televised debate broadcast on national television TVNZ, Hipkins warned that voting for the National Party would mean taking steps backwards on poverty and adaptation strategies to the climate crisis. For its part, Luxon has promised to cut taxes, reduce the cost of living, increase safety and improve education and healthcare.

