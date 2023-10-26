Guadalajara is set to offer an exciting set of events and concerts over the coming weekend, which promise to enrich the experience of both local residents and visitors.

From the combination of different musical genres to outstanding cultural and artistic events, the city is ready to immerse yourself in the energy of creativity and passion.

We invite you to explore some of the most outstanding proposals that will turn this weekend into a memorable experience in Guadalajara.

Thursday October 26

To start the engines before the weekend, the artist, Rodrigo Cuevas, presents himself with his event “La Romería” that encourages celebration and unity by promoting an environment of freedom in which prejudices are left aside so that everyone can feel autonomous, uninhibited and friendly.

You can attend the event this Thursday at exactly 9:00 p.m. at the Santander Performing Arts Complex. The cost of the ticket is 250 pesos.

One more musical event is presented at the October Festival, This is the musical band “Invisible Friends”, which will make the entire Guadalajara audience dance and sing.

Tickets for the event range from 500 pesos up to 1,000. (Free entry to the Benito Juárez Auditorium with a general October Festival ticket).

Friday October 27

The weekend will take place Mexican GP in it Hermanos Rodríguez Autodrome with the participation of the Guadalajara Sergio Perezthat is why Guadalajara receives a great attraction, it is about F1 FanZonea motorsports event where people from Guadalajara will be able to enjoy different dynamics, from racing simulators to prototypes of trophies, helmets and suits.

It will take place on the esplanade of the Liberation Square of the Friday, October 27 to Sunday, the 29th, with completely free entry for all F1 fans from Guadalajara.

The singer of the corridos tumbados, Peso Pluma, will also set foot on Guadalajara lands this Friday at the 3 de Marzo Stadium, where he will present his tour “Doble P Tour” and that he is expected to perform his best songs as “She Dances Alone”, “Luna”, “Lady Gaga”among many more.

The Puerto Rican, Kany García, is not far behind and will appear at the Telmex Auditorium with her 2023 tour. There are still tickets available and you can purchase them through www.ticketmaster.com.mx.

You cannot miss witnessing this magnificent creation that revolutionized the contemporary dance scene in Mexico. With the participation of a cast of 20 talented dancersthe direction of the choreographer Damien Jalet comes to life in this amazing show.

You can purchase tickets on the website www.conjuntosantander.comwith prices from 250 to 500 pesos.

The Yonics, The Earthlings of Néstor Daniel and The Freddy’s

You cannot miss an unforgettable concert at the October Festival, where emotion and fervor are intertwined with the performances of Los Yonics, Los Terrícolas de Néstor Daniel and Los Freddy’s. It will be an opportunity to relive the successes that left their mark on a bygone era.

Saturday October 28

This coming Saturday, get ready to enjoy the performance “Dale un besito” which tells the life of Rubén, an ordinary boy who attends school, plays with his dog and has friends, in addition to his incredible mother. Without embargo, Ruben faces a unique challenge: he finds it difficult to show the same amount of affection to everyone around him.

“Requiem Aeternam, a prayer for Peace”

Once again it will take place “Requiem Aeternam, a prayer for Peace”, a concert in memory of people affected by violence in Mexico. After two successful editions at the Basilica of Zapopan, Conjunto Santander will be the setting for This musical event aims to be a point of awareness and artistic activism in society.

Incorrigibles with El Norteño and El Costeño

Don’t miss a night full of laughter guaranteed at the show “Incorrigibles”, presented by El Norteño and El Costeño within the framework of the October Festivities. Secure your tickets and join an evening full of laughter.

Marisela, known as “The woman of iron”will make its triumphant return to the Telmex Auditorium stage.

During this emotional event, he will perform a selection of his most iconic hits, such as “without him,” “my problem,” “in exchange for what?” and the unforgettable “your iron lady,” in commemoration of his almost 40-year musical career in the country.

The Mexican regional singer is present once again at the Palenque of the October Festivals to delight all his fans with his best songs such as “Goodbye love”, “We are no longer nor will we be”, “Of the kisses I gave you”, among many more.

Nodal will be presented on the days Friday 27th and Saturday 28th Octoberwaiting for a full house in the property.

Sunday October 29

Kevin Kaarl fuses elements of the folk genre with alternative indie in most of his songs, whether he performs them in Spanish or English. Soon, he will perform at the Telmex Auditorium. To ensure your entry, you have the option of purchasing your tickets through www.ticketmaster.com.mx.

