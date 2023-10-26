Depositing money at the bank branch is becoming a thing of the past. Nowadays, bank transfers make it much easier to move resources from one account to another. But Like any system, it can have its flaws. and here we share relevant information about What you should do if a payment is not received.

The Interbank Electronic Payment System (I HOPE), designed by the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) and commercial banks, is the electronic mechanism to send and receive money between accounts, without the need to go to a branch and do so even between account holders of different banks.

What to do if your transfer was not received?

According to Banxico, if you had a problem receiving your payment, You can consult MI-SPEI https://www.banxico.org.mx/cep/ and once If it is verified that the payment does not exist in the system, has not been settled or was returned, you must go to your bank with a printout of the result of your query to find out why the payment was not made.

How to check the transfer?

In the page www.banxico.org.mx/cep/ You can download the status of your transfer through MI-SPEI. Also, from this address you can obtain electronic proof of payments made in the last 45 days. You only need to have:

Date payment was made

Search criteria, it can be by tracking key or reference number

Payment issuing bank

Bank receiving payment

Beneficiary Account (CLABE/Debit card/Cell phone number)

Payment amount

In seconds you will get your receipt.

With information from Banxico

