At the Japanese GP, Max Verstappen proved that fourth place in Singapore was a negative outlier. The Dutch Red Bull driver had a difficult time at the start, but then disappeared over the horizon. With his victory, Red Bull won the constructors’ championship in Japan. The drivers’ championship could also be decided this weekend.

How different F1 looked when they came to Qatar for the last time. Hamilton and Verstappen were still in the middle of a titanic battle for the championship. Ultimately, Hamilton won, Verstappen came second and Alonso took P3 for Alpine due to a puncture by Bottas – who was still driving for Mercedes at the time. The fact that F1 did not race here last year brings new obstacles for the teams.

What should I know about the 2023 Qatar GP?

When we drove at the Losail International Circuit in 2021, F1 was still using the previous generation of cars. So the teams have no data on how the cars react on the track. In addition, the entire circuit has been resurfaced and some curb stones have been adjusted. And then F1 also holds a sprint weekend in Qatar. As a result, there is only one free practice for qualifying.

Despite the adjustments, the circuit still has the same character. A tour in Qatar feels like a piece of cake. You can compare the track with Silverstone or Suzuka and the speed at which the corners follow each other puts a strain on the tires. That is why Pirelli takes the hardest three tire types with it. They wear out the least quickly.

Who has a lot at stake?

Expect a similar performance to the last race, so Verstappen is by far the fastest and McLaren will find out. Behind Norris and Piastri it will be exciting again between Ferrari and Mercedes. Those teams are still fighting for second place among the constructors. Mercedes has 305 points, Ferrari 285.

Furthermore, the McLaren drivers are moving up every week. Norris is now seventh with 115 points, which is the same as Russell. For Norris, Leclerc is on 135, Sainz on 150 and Alonso on 174 points. Hamilton and Pérez seem too far away with 190 and 223 points.

What does Max Verstappen say?

Verstappen is looking forward to driving again in Qatar. ‘It’s a circuit with a lot of fast corners and flowing combinations, it’s a cool track with quite a lot of grip, so it’s fun to drive. You can attack the corners nicely and I think what is also important is the amount of grip. The most fun part of the circuit are the fast corners twelve, thirteen and fourteen,” he says on Verstappen.com.

What is the weather like at the Losail International Circuit in Qatar?

As you might expect, there is a 0.0 percent chance of rain in Doha. The drivers and tires may suffer from the temperature. On average it is between 34 and 42 degrees Celsius on the Losail International Circuit. That is why the sessions are also held in the evenings. There is a moderate wind, which can cause sand to come onto the track.

What time does F1 start in Qatar?

Friday

1st free practice: 3:30 PM – 4:30 PM

Qualification: 7:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Saturday

Sprint Shootout: 3:00 PM – 3:44 PM

Sprintrace: 7:30 PM – 8:30 PM

Sunday

Race: 7:00 PM