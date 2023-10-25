We really enjoyed the American GP last Sunday. For the first time since the Singapore GP, we weren’t sure who would cross the line first until the end of the race. Max Verstappen had just enough margin to stay ahead of Lewis Hamilton and thus achieve his fiftieth victory in F1. This weekend the circus travels south for the 2023 Mexican GP.

F1 has been visiting the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez since 1962 – with a number of breaks in between. The circuit is named after brothers Ricardo and Pedro Rodríguez who both drove in F1. Max Verstappen usually goes quite well on this track. Verstappen won four of the last five races in Mexico. Only in 2019 was he defeated. Then he had a flat tire on the first lap.

What should I know about the 2023 Mexican GP?

The circuit is characterized by long straights and thin air. The low amount of oxygen in the air is because the circuit is located two kilometers above sea level. This brings several problems. For example, there is less air for cooling. That is why the cars will have larger air scoops at the brakes.

The circuit has three DRS zones. That means opening the hind wing, waving and passing in front | Photo: © Mercedes

In addition, there is less air resistance. This means the cars are pushed less hard towards the ground. For as much grip as possible in the corners, the wings are adjusted for as much downforce as possible. Because there is little air resistance, the cars still reach high top speeds on the straights. Valtteri Bottas even achieved the highest top speed ever measured during an F1 race in Mexico. Bottas reached a top speed of 372.5 km/h in 2016.

Of course Verstappen is back at the front. We think the braking problem that Verstappen had in America will now have been resolved. Behind Verstappen it remains a mystery every weekend who will be the fastest. It will probably be between Mercedes, Ferrari, McLaren and perhaps Aston Martin, Williams and Alpine. And of course Pérez, who is playing a home game.

Who has a lot at stake?

Hamilton and Leclerc will want to make amends after their disqualification in Austin. Hamilton desperately needs the points in the battle for second place. The Mercedes driver now has 201 points, Pérez in second place has 240. Furthermore, Alonso will have to fear for his fourth place. His Aston Martin received an update in America. Even before the start of the race, Aston Martin removed the update because the car turned out to be slower. Alonso is currently fourth, but Sainz is catching up every weekend.

Among the teams, second place at the top is between Mercedes and Ferrari. They are at 344 and 322 points respectively. At the bottom, Williams is in seventh place with 26 points and Alfa Romeo has sixteen. The duel to avoid finishing last is between Haas and AlphaTauri. Haas has a two-point lead with four races plus one sprint race.

What does Max Verstappen say?

On Verstappen.com the champion says: ‘It is a circuit with many fast sections and few corners. The first two parts are a bit too slow for my taste. You need a lot of traction there and a car that handles the curbs well. The fast swings are the most beautiful part. The other part I like is the stadium part. That’s really cool to drive through.”

What’s the weather like in Mexico City?

At the time of writing, Hurricane Otis has made landfall in Mexico. According to various weather stations, Otis will have no influence on the 2023 Mexican GP. There may be some raindrops on Friday, but you do not have to fear a cancellation of the race weekend. On Saturday and Sunday it should be dry with around 25 degrees.

What time does F1 start in Mexico?

Friday

1st free practice: 8:30 PM – 9:30 PM

2nd free practice: 00:00 – 01:00

Saturday

3rd free practice: 7:30 PM – 8:30 PM

Qualification: 11:00 PM – 12:00 AM

Sunday

Race: 9:00 PM