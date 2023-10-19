Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is coming out soon and here we reveal when you can start playing it and other important details related to the long-awaited launch.

The premiere of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 on PS5 has all fans biting their nails. The new installment of the saga arrives as the great exclusive of this last third of 2023 to the PlayStation console after a few years of waiting.

Insomniac Games already has everything ready for the launch of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and now it only remains to know if you do too. Do you want to know what time you can start playing the game from October 20?

What time can you play Marvel’s Spider-Man 2?

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will be able to start playing at 00:00 (Spanish peninsular time) on October 20. That is, in the early hours of the 19th to the 20th of this month. There are only a few hours left to do it.

If you just reserved the game, know that you can be more than prepared for that same time, since The game preload has been enabled for a few days now. If you have the physical edition you will have to download an update, 1,001,002.

This is not necessary to be able to play if you do not have an Internet connection, but Insomniac Games has insisted that it is advisable to download it, as it considerably improves the gaming experience by correcting some bugs and adding different extra options.

To make the wait more enjoyable, you can always take a look at our analysis of the game, which we have rated as an exceptional sequel and the best superhero game that has been developed so far:

Insomniac dresses Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 in the black suit, improving to the extreme all the mechanics of the previous titles and adding new features that work in perfect symbiosis. The result is a rounded adventure that swings to the top and hits the ceiling of superhero games… And a dream for any Spider-Man fan.