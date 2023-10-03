What time will Assassin’s Creed Mirage be playable worldwide: Ubisoft reveals global launch times for the new Assassin’s Creed and pre-load.

Last 48 to launch Assassin’s Creed Miragewhich will end the three-year drought without a new Assassin’s Creed game (not counting the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla DLC).

As many players are impatient, Ubisoft has published a graph with the hours at which Assassin’s Creed Mirage can be played.

Be careful, there are differences between regions and PC and consoles. From the assigned date you will be able to play if you already have the game preloaded.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage Global Release Time:

Spain peninsular time: 00:00 on October 5 (12 AM CEST) on consoles / 01:00 on October 5 (1 AM CEST) on PC Mexico City: 12 AM CST on October 4 on PC / 12 AM CST on October 5 on consoles São Paulo: 2 AM BRT on October 5 on PC / 12 AM BRT on October 5 on consoles

If you purchased it digitally, you can pre-load it before launch. On Xbox Series, Xbox One, PS5, PS4 and PC you can now do it, and thus download all the game data so you don’t have to wait for anything on launch day and get addicted immediately.

Soon you will be able to read our analysis of Assassin’s Creed Miragethe game that has most excited fans of the saga, for being a return to the origins that moves away from the open-world RPGs of the latest installments to once again be an action, adventure and stealth game.

Specifically, in Baghdad in the 9th century. A return to the Middle East in which we will also visit the Alamut, the most important location of the Brotherhood of Assassins.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage sale el October 5th from 2023 on PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One and PC. It’s not the only game of the Assassin’s Creed season: the Meta Quest game Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR comes out on November 16.