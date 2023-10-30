Shingeki no Kyojin has several military divisions, which have their own shields. Here we will explain what each one means.

It’s no secret to anyone that Shingeki no Kyojin is one of the most successful anime of the last decade and that has crossed all barriers, as it has reached even people who have never seen these Japanese series, quickly becoming their favorite. All thanks to what it has to offer.

And the work of Hajime Isayama It has a lot of notable elements, as well as a story full of mysteries waiting to be revealed. The author has managed to create a world that feels alive, explaining and developing all the organizations that make it up.

But if you’ve been paying attention to the story, You will know that there are several symbols that represent some organizations Paradis structural structures. And if you want to know more about it, you have come to the right place, because we have prepared this post to tell you what each of these figures means.

Garrison Troops

We start with the Garrison Troops, which It is one of the military divisions which were created to maintain order within the walls in the world of Shingeki no Kyojin.

In general, This is the choice of most female soldiers. when they must join a division, since others such as the Exploration Corps pose a great risk, while the Military Police offers very limited places.

The Garrison Troops usually have direct contact with the Titans, since Their workplace is usually at the top of the walls. Because of this they also have knowledge in the use and handling of cannons, crowd control for evacuations, and their combat approach is quite defensive.

Regarding the duty of this military division, You should know that their mission is to protect the walls and preserve order in the walls, except in the Sina Wall. These teams are the ones who assemble the cannons on the walls and can assist in the evacuation of civilians in the event of an attack.

And it is precisely its mission that is signified by the symbol of its shield, made up of roses, which They are usually used to represent martyrs who sacrifice themselves for others, in Christian cultures.

Military Police

Another of the military divisions that live within the walls of Paradis Island is the Military Police. The main mission of this team is to protect and serve the king on dutyas well as maintaining order on this wall.

In general, Only 10 places are offered for admission to the Military Policeso only those with the best qualifications can join this division.

This is a quite important and comfortable position, since Division members can live inside this wall. However, it is also one of the most corrupt organizations shown in Shingeki no Kyojin, as they lack control.

With respect to the operation and conduct of the Military Police, You should know that these were divided into several groups, in which the majority focused on controlling people and keeping civilians in line, as well as sharing necessary information with the media. While a few were in charge of dark actions such as ruling in the shadows.

The shield of the Military Police is made up of a unicorn, which emphasizes its mission and commitment with the transparency of actions and being free of corruption. However, this is quite ironic, since, as we have mentioned, they are a division that has been corrupted.

The Exploration Corps

On the other hand, we have the Exploration Corps, which makes up the divisions of the military army of Paradis Island. Unlike the rest, This group is responsible for leaving the safety of the walls to fight directly with the Titans.

Evidently, This means that the members of the Survey Corps They are very exposed to being killed by these large creatures. Furthermore, one of the characteristics that has defined them for years is that they have failed in their expeditions outside the walls. Although it has always been believed that a victory for this team would be a victory for everyone. However, it would later be confirmed that there are other nations in this work.

The mission of This division is to end the threat of the Titans to free humanity from these monsters. But that’s not all, because when Wall Maria was destroyed, the Exploration Corps had to work as part of the supply team inside.

In the series, the Exploration Corps is the main protagonist, since it is the division that Eren, Mikasa, Armin and their friends join, since they have the personal mission of ending this plague. And these characters spend many years as members of this group.

If you know that The shield of the Exploration Corps is represented by wings, which symbolize the protection of this team over humanity. This symbol is often associated with divine protection.

Recruit Troops

While it is true that the Recruit Troops They are not a division of military force within the wallsthey do play an important role in the franchise, as it is the great test that all applicants to join any of the divisions must overcome.

The shield of the Recruit Troops It is made up of a pair of crossed swordswhich could symbolize the great challenge that all these aspirants experience and how difficult the training is to be able to graduate and join one of the divisions.

Depending on the performance of the applicants in these tests, they will obtain grades. The best 10 will be able to join the Military Policewhile the rest must be part of the Garrison Troop or the Exploration Corps.

