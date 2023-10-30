These are the curious meanings of the names of Boku no Hero characters.

Find out what the names of the My Hero Academia characters mean.

My Hero Academia is one of those works that you absolutely must see. And one of the main characteristics of the universe created by Kohei Horikoshi is that it has a lot of interesting characters that come to life in this work. These can be divided into heroes and villains, but beyond these nuances, the truth is that they are individuals with stories, aspirations and motivations that have led them on their respective paths.

An interesting detail is that, in some cases, Kohei Horikoshi, the mangaka of this work, He has named his characters with some characteristic that defines them or that is related to their way of being. And we have prepared this post to tell you what the names of some of these individuals mean, but not all or the list would be eternal.

Izuku Midoriya

We start with the protagonist of this story, Izuku Midoriya himself, All Might’s successor. It has been established that this is a very kind boy, with a good heart and who cares about all of his friends. However, when he must get serious and act cold, he can do that too.

Regarding the meaning of his name, you should know that the term “izuku” can be translate as “after a long time”while his last name “Midoriya” translates as “green valley.”

The latter is a clear reference to the protagonist’s hair color, which is green. But that’s not all, well his name can also be interpreted like Izuku is going to become something much more important after a long time of preparation.

Shot Todoroki

Another of the most important characters, and one of the most talented heroes that are part of the UA Academy is Shoto Todoroki, who He is the son of the current Professional Hero 1Endeavour.

An interesting detail is that His name alludes to the nature of his gift.which allows him to control ice and fire.

On the one hand, we have that the term “sho” can be translated as heat, while “to” means “freezing”. This is an important reference to the young hero’s abilities.

But that’s not all, because his last name, “Todoroki”, can be translated as “roaring fire”. Evidently, this may reflect the explosive nature of the young man when he must fight his enemies.

It is no secret to anyone that Todoroki is destined to become an important hero, just as his father wanted, because has the physical and mental abilitiesas well as the gift necessary to achieve your goals.

Katsuki Bakugo

Bakugo is not only the best friend of the protagonist, Izuku, but he is also his direct rival. This young He is characterized by having a rather impulsive personality and explosive, which suits her very well, considering her gift.

But not only his personality It matches his powers., but also his name. In fact, the term “baku” comes from the word “bakuha”, which can be translated as “explosion”.

But that’s not all, because the word “katsu” can be translated as “win.” So, His name and surname refer to two characteristics defining for the character, such as his burning desire to win and be the best, but also his personality and power of explosions.

Bakugo is one of the most interesting characters in this story and has had an impressive development, well, at the beginning of the workit seemed that he hated the protagonist, but over time, this became clearer and the boy matured, also improving his behavior.

Ochaco Uraraka

Ochaco is one of the best characters in the entire workas he has shown that he is not a pretty and adorable face, but that he has useful powers and an unbreakable personality, being able to help Izuku himself when he needed it most.

Regarding her name, you should know that “ochako” It can be translated as “tea ceremony”. Furthermore, “uraraka” means “beautiful day.” This may not seem like anything related to the girl, but as a curious detail, when you combine the kanji “cha” with the term “Midoriya” you get the phrase “green tea.”

Therefore, this could mean that Horikoshi has thought about these names being read this waywhich, in turn, would be a kind of detail, since the girl is in love with the protagonist.

Ochaco is a very important character in this franchise. In addition, he has starred in an impressive fight against Himiko Toga, in which his ideals have also faced each other.

Tomura Shigaraki

One of the most important villains of this work, without a doubt, is Tomura Shigaraki. This character has many awesome powers with which he is capable of subduing the heroes of this franchise.

A curious fact is that everything that surrounds this young man is deatheither because of the memories of his murdered family or because of the actions he has been doing in the present.

The name of this character It could be translated as “mourning for the dead.”, but his last name translates as “death.” These are terms closely related to the character.

Other Boku no Hero characters

As we mentioned at the beginning, This franchise has many impressive characters and important for the main events. Next, we will tell you what the names of some of these mean.

Keigo Tajami: This name can be translated as “open” while the surname is translated as “visible”, or also “idea”.Momo Yaoyorozu: His name can be translated as “peach”, while his last name as “unreachable”.Enji Todoroki: His last name is known to mean “roaring fire,” but his name translates to “chief of flames.”Shota Aizawa: Literally, this name can be translated as “delete.”

